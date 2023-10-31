How to get a Nuke in Modern Warfare 3

Getting a Nuke in CoD in 2023 is still as cool as was back in the day, and we’ve got everything you need to know about triggering a game-ending Nuke in Modern Warfare 3.

There is still nothing more spine-tingling than to see a notification pop up during a game of Call of Duty telling you that a Nuke is inbound. Now, they don’t happen anywhere near as frequently as they used to in the early days—which sucks if I’m being honest.

Nevertheless, Modern Warfare 2 carried on the trend of letting players dominate a lobby and winning a game automatically with a Nuke. Ahead of the MW3 launch, here’s a rundown of whether or not you can still pull off this macho move.

Can you get a Nuke in MW3?

Can even Captain Price pull off a Nuke? | Image via Activision.

Yes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 still allows players to earn a Nuke and detonate it.

If you’re new to CoD or simply aren’t informed about what a Nuke does, the Tactical Nuke is an unequippable Killstreak that everyone can obtain. Once triggered, the lobby will get a few seconds of gameplay to brace for impact, and upon detonation, the game immediately ends.

The conditions to acquire one are usually extreme though, and MW3 is no exception.

How to get a Nuke in MW3

As we discovered in the MW3 beta, users can land a Nuke by achieving 30 kills in a row, without using Scorestreaks / Killstreaks.

I know what you’re thinking, and yes, this is unbelievably difficult to make happen. Chances are, you may never actually experience one for yourself in MW3, even if you’re a skilled player. Between spawn fragging, random grenades, enemy UAVs, and a variety of other extraneous variables, Nukes are rarer than a lobby without some camping.

Personally, I’m old school and much preferred the more archaic system whereby you needed 25 kills, and you could use streaks to manage this. Across the last several CoD titles, I’ve barely seen any Nukes go off in my games, so don’t expect them to be a regular occurrence.

Bear in mind that these Nuke conditions apply to the MW3 beta, and could be different come the full Modern Warfare 3 launch. So stay tuned.