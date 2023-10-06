Here are all of the mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3

A new Call of Duty has arrived, which means a whole new set of camo challenges are also here, including Mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3.

Nothing shows off your prowess as a CoD gamer quite like Mastery camos. These camos are unlocked over weeks and sometimes months, and require a lot of dedication, frustration, and skill to acquire.

After unlocking a weapon’s full suite of base camos, then come the Mastery camos. One Mastery camo is unlocked for doing that, while another is unlocked by getting the first Mastery camo for all guns in the same archetype, and so on. The challenge gets bigger as the camos get cooler.

Here’s everything we know about MW3’s Mastery camos so far.

All mastery camos in MW3

Mastery camos haven’t been officially revealed for MW3 yet. That should be coming in an official announcement or blog post ahead of the game’s release on Nov. 10, or it’s possible that Sledgehammer Games could leave it as a secret until the full game is out in the wild.

Related MW3 has an awesome controller feature that may save you money in the long run

But after the game was accessible at CoD Next, rumors about Mastery camos started to circulate. According to YouTuber PrestigeIsKey in the video above, Mastery camos will again include Gold, Platinum, “some sort of Polyatomic” style camo, and Orion.

The images of the camos come from a CoD news Twitter account named @DETONATEDcom, who claims to have spotted “multiple animated camos in the customization menu. This is not official confirmation whatsoever, but the images look to be a screenshot from the game’s camos menu.

#MW3: Multiple Animated Camos have been spotted in the Customization Menu!



💥 That spider & galaxy camo… pic.twitter.com/H05tsvUWJj — DETONATED (@DETONATEDcom) October 5, 2023

It’s important to note that these camos can only be used on MW3 weapons, just like Modern Warfare 2’s Mastery camos can only be used on MW2 weapons, so don’t expect to unlock Zombies camos for your favorite MW2 gun.

Zombies Mastery camos in MW3

Camos for Zombies will also be available. Image via Activision

Not only will multiplayer have camos, but MW3’s Zombies mode will also have its own set of Mastery challenges once again to unlock Zombies camos, just like in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War.

These special camos with a zombified aesthetic will be unlockable by completing challenges in MW3’s Zombies mode on the Urzikstan map, with challenges like kills, headshots, longshots, and anything else you can imagine.

Zombies Mastery camos were a big hit in previous games, so the grind will be real for players looking to unlock the new ones in MW3 because they are sure to be a big hit for their animations and slick design.

About the author