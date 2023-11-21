How many kills is a Multikill in MW3? – Answered

How many kills does it take to kill a Multikill kill?

A Multikill is a CoD staple and one that takes great skill and establishes dominance. The name of the act is quite vague though, so how many MW3 kills do you need to get in quick succession for a Multikill?

A Multikill demonstrates a sustained level of good gameplay in MW3. Not only does it further your team’s cause, but also potentially pushes you toward a Killstreak you’re pining for.

Primarily though, Multikills help toward MW3 Camo challenges. For those who are on the grind to Modern Warfare 3‘s best Mastery Camos, Multikills are required. This means we need to outline a Multikill, and how to execute one.

How many kills for a Multikill in MW3?

Multikills are achievable for anyone. Screenshot by Activision

In Modern Warfare 3, players can perform a Multikill by eliminating two or more enemies in quick succession, by any means necessary.

However, if you’re on the Camo hunt, then you’re going to want to score these rapid kills using the particular weapon you’re targeting. For a Multikill to register, you will ideally need to cap a couple of foes in the space of about a second or two. After that, they’ll be separated into individual kills.

How to do a Multikill in MW3: Tips and tricks

I’ve found that you should stick to specific game modes like Hardpoint, Domination, and War if you want to earn Modern Warfare 3 Multikills.

Sometimes it can be difficult to force these kinds of situations, and skill level and ability is also a factor. If you’re playing these kinds of objective-heavy game modes though, then you’ll find that enemy opponents will frequently converge on the Hardpoint or flags that you currently hold in Domination.

Furthermore, War also focuses on smaller, tightly packed zones and mission areas. Again, this is the perfect opportunity to show some supreme CoD skill by cowering in a corner, camping, and picking off a couple of unsuspecting enemies that can add to your Multikill tally.