The fastest way to level up in Black Ops 6 – Best XP farm in BO6

Earning XP quickly in Call of Duty is now more important than ever, thanks to the return of Classic Prestige mode.

When you Prestige in Black Ops 6, you reset back to level one and need to earn all of your gear back again, so farming XP fast is the name of the game. Unfortunately, the Decoy Grenade spam that worked in previous games does not work in BO6, but there are other ways to grind XP quickly.

If you’re looking for the best way to farm XP in Black Ops 6, then keep on reading.

Fastest way to level up in BO6

Double XP is for me. Image via Activision

Use double XP tokens.

Spam tacticals like stuns and flash grenades.

Save up Mastery Badges to use during double XP.

Play small maps and fast-paced respawn modes.

Earn double XP by linking accounts for viewership rewards or purchasing collaboration items.

Complete daily challenges.

Double XP tokens

As always, the best way to get XP is to simply use double XP tokens and play the game. Methods of earning double XP are limited right now, but will expand as time goes on.

You can earn double XP by purchasing cans of Monster Energy or Little Caesars pizza in the U.S. Eventually, battle passes in BO6 will be filled with XP tokens, and store bundles will flood the game’s shop with more chances to purchase XP as part of bundles.

To maximize your XP gains, play fast-paced modes on small maps, such as Face Off Moshpit or Nuketown 24/7, while your double XP tokens are active. You don’t want to waste time running around bigger maps in campy game modes.

In previous years, XP tokens were offered as viewership rewards for watching the Call of Duty League on YouTube or Twitch, and that’s the easiest way to farm them. Make sure to link your Activision account to your Twitch account to earn drops there, and your YouTube account as well, and pay attention for any drop campaigns. After that, simply keep a tab open on your PC with the streams playing to passively earn drops that include tokens and more.

Play hard, play well

Get the job done. Image via Activision

Earning XP is easy if you’re racking up kills, completing challenges, and playing the objective in objective-based modes. Respawn modes are great for XP, while Search and Destroy isn’t, since when you die you aren’t playing and thus aren’t earning XP.

You can also maximize XP gains by doing things like throwing a lot of stun and flash grenades (the Tactical Expert card will give you two extra tacticals) for assist points, and even just points for hitting an enemy with one of them.

Complete daily challenges

Each day at around 11am CT, the daily challenges reset in both multiplayer and Zombies. There are three challenges available in both modes (2,500 XP apiece), and completing all three rewards 3,000 additional XP. That’s 10,500 XP per mode, meaning you can earn 21,000 XP a day just by completing challenges in both modes. You can double it by using double XP tokens, too.

Mastery Badges

It’s a lot of grind, but a lot of XP, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A time-intensive method of getting a whole mountain of XP all at once was discovered and explained by Twitch streamer Adriann, and it involves Mastery Badges. Each time you earn a Mastery Badge for a specific weapon or weapon class (assault rifles, SMGs, etc.), you get a big bunch of XP.

Adriann’s method includes saving up your badges to use while you have a double XP token active. His example was to get all of your assault rifles to around 495 kills, use a double XP token, and then finish the kills to earn the Diamond Mastery Badge for ARs (10,000 XP) along with the badges for each weapon for a massive amount of XP.

This method can only work once, because once you earn the Mastery Badges, they are tied to your account forever. It’s a good thing to keep in mind when you need a big amount of XP during any of your Prestige playthroughs, though.

To track your Mastery Badges, navigate to Barracks, Challenges, and Mastery Badges to find all of your Badges within. They are tracked for both Multiplayer and Zombies, so you can rank up and earn these in both modes when you need a lot of XP.

Double XP weekends

Farming Zombies works, too. Image via Activision

Save up your play-time for double XP weekends and grind the game as much as possible. You can’t stack your XP tokens during these weekends, so don’t worry about saving them up. Just make sure to play during these events when you can.

Always follow social media accounts for CoD like @Treyarch, @CallofDuty, and @CODUpdates to learn more about upcoming double XP weekends and events.

