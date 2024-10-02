How to get Monster Energy skins in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty is teaming up with Monster Energy yet again for players to grab some sweet loot, skins, and double XP tokens in Black Ops 6.

This year’s Monster Energy promotion includes several rewards for players to stack up each time they purchase a can of the energy drink. And this may be just the beginning, because in the past couple of years, the partnership has led to additional releases like Modern Warfare 3’s blue Monster skin, among others.

Get ready to stack up some Monster cans next to your double XP tokens and BO6 Ws. Here’s how to get all the special Monster Energy skins and items in BO6.

How to get Black Ops 6 Monster Energy skins

Save your receipts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do to unlock special Monster Energy items in BO6 like operator skins, double XP tokens, and even a special weapon blueprint. All you need to do is purchase Monster Energy, or at least get a receipt from someone who did.

Here are the steps to follow:

Buy a can or cans of Monster Energy, and save your receipt.

Make an account on the CoD Monster Energy page and ensure it’s linked to your Activision account.

Take a picture of your receipt, upload it to the website, and follow these guidelines: “Use a plain background and ensure good lighting.” “The receipt should be smooth and wrinkle-free.” “Please do not write on the receipt.” “For long receipts, please take up to four snapshots.” “Acceptable formats include PDF, JPG, JPEG, PNG, GIF.”

Each receipt upload counts for rewards. You will receive an email from Monster Energy when completed, and the message should say something like this: “Receipt Uploaded. Hello, [your name]. It usually takes our system about 24 hours to verify your purchase before you get your rewards. We will let you know when your account is updated with your reward code.” Please note: the receipt needs to individually list each can of Monster to count for a code. If you have, for example, a three-for-$5 deal at your store, the receipt will only count it as one individual code. Make sure to buy cans separately or ask for separate receipts from the cashier.

There are six unique reward tiers, but each subsequent receipt uploaded after that rewards players with a 15-minute double XP token. Basically, you can keep buying Monster Energy until you are stocked up with more double XP tokens than you will ever need.

All Black Ops 6 Monster Energy rewards

Load up on XP before (and after) launch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all of the rewards you can get in BO6 by buying Monster Energy:

One receipt: LR 7.62 weapon blueprint and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game at launch on Oct. 25, 2024.

LR 7.62 weapon blueprint and 15-minute double XP token. Two receipts: Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game at launch on Oct. 25, 2024.

Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Three receipts: Weapon vinyl and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game at launch on Oct. 25, 2024.

Weapon vinyl and 15-minute double XP token. Four receipts: Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game at launch on Oct. 25, 2024.

Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Five receipts: Weapon vinyl and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game on Nov. 16, 2024.

Weapon vinyl and 15-minute double XP token. Six receipts: Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game on Nov. 16, 2024.

Operator skin and 15-minute double XP token. Seven or more receipts: 15-minute double XP token. Available in-game on Nov. 16, 2024.

15-minute double XP token.

What have you got to lose? Load up on monster and XP while you can before the promotion ends and grab some free skins and other cosmetics while you’re at it.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

