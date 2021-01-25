How to get Call of Duty League drops on YouTube

You can get cool in-game items by watching the CDL in 2021.

It’s time to celebrate, Call of Duty esports fans—Activision has brought drops to YouTube.

By simply watching the Call of Duty League on YouTube, you can earn in-game items in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The items include a weapon charm, emblems, calling cards, XP tokens, and potentially more throughout the year.

The drops are random, so viewers will need to link their YouTube account to their Activision ID and watch CDL matches to earn them. Once the accounts are linked, viewers only have to tune in and enjoy the games to be eligible.

You can see a sneak peek at this year's in-game drop items below:

Screengrab via Call of Duty League

Here's how to start getting CDL drops on YouTube.

How to get CDL drops on YouTube

To start earning in-game drops, these are the steps you have to take. The following can be done on or after Jan. 27, 2021:

First, make sure you're logged in to YouTube.

Head to YouTube's account sharing page.

You will see a list of accounts for various games and services. Find "Activision ID" and click "Connect."

Click "Continue."

Log in to your Activision account. You can use your PlayStation, Xbox, or Battle.net account, or whatever is linked to your Activision ID.

A new window will ask you to share your information with YouTube. Click the box and then the "Authorize" button.

If it worked, your accounts will be connected and you'll be eligible to receive random drops while watching CDL streams.

Each of the above steps can be found in the short video below, broadcast by the CDL and captured by Dot Esports' Cory "CRONE" Davis.