How to get the Black Ops 6 Little Caesars operator skin and double XP codes

Sometimes, you need a good meal or snack to power through those long gaming sessions, especially when it comes to the launch period of a game like Black Ops 6. Little Caesars, anyone?

Thankfully, Call of Duty is no stranger to collaborations. The popular FPS franchise has had cameos from many characters across Hollywood and beyond, such as Michael Myers, The Walking Dead, Rambo, Nicki Minaj, and many more. But there are also brand collaborations, like with Monster Energy drinks, and again this year, the Little Caesars pizza chain.

But just like Black Ops 6, Little Caesars is upping its game this year, too, with even better rewards than what were offered in Modern Warfare 3 including a digital copy of BO6, a CoD battle pass, and up to 21,000 CoD Points to spend on skins in the game.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Black Ops 6 x Little Caesars CoD collab.

Little Caesars Black Ops 6 in-game rewards

Pizza pizza. Image via @ForwardLeaksAlt on Twitter/X

The full list of potential rewards for BO6 from Little Caesars is long and exciting this year. While the collab operator skins are always a big draw, this year is a bit more of a chase thanks to the randomness of it.

Once a code is redeemed on the CoD x Little Caesars website (it goes live on Oct. 21), one of the following rewards will be selected and given at random:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 digital game code, 30 minutes of dual double XP (double XP and double weapon XP).

Battle pass, 15 minutes of dual double XP.

500 to 21,000 Call of Duty Points, 15 minutes of dual double XP.

Operator skin (seen above), 30 minutes of dual double XP.

Emblem (seen above), 30 minutes of dual double XP.

Weapon charm (seen above), 30 minutes of dual double XP.

Calling Card (seen above), 30 minutes of dual double XP.

One hour of dual double XP.

Since each item is randomly generated, it will likely take several purchases for players to hunt down all of the items they want. It’s unclear what the odds are for each item, if it’s entirely random or if other prizes are weighted higher than others. But while not confirmed, it seems like a safe bet that 21,000 CoD Points (over $200 value) will not be as likely to earn as an hour of double XP.

How to get Black Ops 6 Little Caesars rewards

“Give me the pizza!” Image via Activision

Here are the steps to follow to get your

Make a purchase at Little Caesars for $3 or more (North America only).

Enter the code found at the bottom of your digital or physical receipt at CallofDuty.LittleCaesars.com once the site is live on Oct. 21. “If a code fails to print on a qualifying receipt for whatever reason, guests can instead upload a picture of the receipt for verification and then automatically receive the rewards once verified,” according to Little Caesars. “Receipts with codes will not be eligible for receipt upload. They must be entered via code as outlined above.”

found at the bottom of your digital or physical receipt at CallofDuty.LittleCaesars.com once the site is live on Oct. 21.

So far, all of this information has been data mined and is not yet official. But the promotional materials will apparently be reaching Little Caesars stores in the U.S. around Oct. 16, so we should have some official confirmation soon.

Regardless, if the collab is to go live on Oct. 21, there’s not much time to wait before players can begin stocking up on Little Caesars Hot N’ Ready pizzas, Crazy Bread, and other items while stacking up double XP to rank up in the latest Call of Duty game.

This article will be updated with more information on Little Caesars x Call of Duty once it becomes available.

