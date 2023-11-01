Call of Duty and Little Caesars join forces for special MW3 operator skin and double XP

It’s pizza time, CoD gamers. Another collaboration between Call of Duty and pizza chain Little Caesars is bringing in-game items to Modern Warfare 3 for when the game releases on Nov. 10.

Starting today and through the end of the year, each Little Caesars purchase of $3 or more can be redeemed for in-game items in MW3 like double XP and the special Little Caesars operator skin.

Pizza pizza. Image via Little Caesars

The first purchase will unlock double XP to use in MW3, but a second purchase of $3 or more will earn players the coveted operator skin, which comes equipped with an orange and black color scheme, along with a pizza cutter on his vest, and boneless chicken wings on his belt.

“We’re thrilled to continue our collaboration with Call of Duty given the enthusiastic response from last year’s program – and this year we’re offering even more fun experiences for gamers,” said Greg Hamilton, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “By pairing our Stuffed Crazy Bread with the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, we’re really taking the gaming experience to a new level.”

But that’s not all. Long gaming sessions require lots of carbs to keep the grind going, and Little Caesars has gamers’ backs there, too.

“To complement this collaboration, Little Caesars offers a mouthwatering treat, Stuffed Crazy Bread, to provide gamers with ideal sustenance to level up their Call of Duty experience,” the press release reads. “Stuffed Crazy Bread is priced at $3.49 and includes three pieces of the famous Crazy Bread stuffed with cheese, plus Crazy Sauce. This hand-held, ‘snackable’ product is a cheesy, garlicky-herby-parmesan delight perfect for intense gaming sessions.”

To earn the loot, players can go to the official Little Caesars CoD website to upload their in-store receipt or enter a unique code found on their digital receipt. The site goes live today, Nov. 1, at 10am CT.