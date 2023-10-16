Best Killstreaks in MW3

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 beta only gave players a taste of what kind of killstreaks and scorestreaks will be coming in the main game.

Just eight streaks were available in the beta, and none of them were too wild or powerful, much to the dismay of beta-grinders looking to embarrass their foes and make some players reconsider their pre-orders.

plenty more Killstreaks to come beyond the beta 😏 — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) October 8, 2023

Worry not, killstreak-chasers: Sledgehammer Games confirmed that there are “plenty more killstreaks” coming in MW3 when it fully launches on Nov. 10.

Here are all of the killstreaks and scorestreaks in MW3 as of the game’s beta.

All killstreaks and scorestreaks in MW3

Here are all of the killstreaks and scorestreaks in MW3 so far, with many more expected to be revealed at launch and potentially more added in seasonal content beyond the game’s beginnings.

UAV

Old faithful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap.”

Kills: 4

Score: 500

Mosquito Drone

“Explosive drone that circles the area around where the drone is launched. Dive bombs on enemies it spots and explodes.”

Kills: 4

4 Score: 500

SAM Turret

“Launch a targeted missile strike against air vehicles.”

Kills: 4

4 Score: 500

Guardian-SC

Buzzzzzzz. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“A beam-shaped, non-lethal, area denial weapon. Enemies entering the beam have similar effects to a stun grenade, reduced movement speed, blurred vision, and removed UI.”

Kills: 5

5 Score: 625

Counter UAV

“A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps.”

Kills: 5

5 Score: 625

SAE

“Call in a trio of jets to release aerial explosives onto specified targets.”

Kills: 7

7 Score: 875

Remote Turret

“Automated turrret that scans for nearby enemies, and fires incendiary based rounds.”

Kills: 7

7 Score: 875

Juggernaut Recon

Big Chungus returns. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Juggernaut recon gear delivered by care package. The suit is equipped with a radar that pings nearby enemies. Contains a riot shield, Haymaker, and smoke grenade.”

Kills: 8

8 Score: 1,000

Best Killstreaks in MW3

With many streaks left to be revealed, there are just a few clear winners in MW3 thus far.

The UAV is always a solid choice, especially when it comes to gaining intel on where the enemy is on the map. The same can be said for the Counter UAV’s ability to deny the opposition that same info.

When it comes to kills the SAE and Juggernaut Recon are your best bets. But when MW3 launches, there will be plenty more choices to be had.

Best Killstreak combo in MW3

Pick wisely. Image via Activision

Picking out the right combination of killstreaks is almost as important as building your loadout. Depending on your role on your squad or what kind of damage you’re looking to do, here are a few good combinations of streaks to work with.

Tactician

UAV – Counter UAV – SAE

Intel is paramount. With this loadout of streaks, you will keep the minimap filled with red dots, scramble the enemy’s view of your team, and then carpet bomb the crap out of them when they’re bunched up.

Slayer

Mosquito Drone – SAE – Juggernaut

You’re the killer, the chaser of all things domination. With this setup, all of your streaks are centered on picking up kills and racking up the highest score in the lobby.

Annoyance

SAM Turret – Guardian-SC – Remote Turret

You’re a troll, just embrace it with this setup of three streaks that serve to do nothing but piss off the enemy. You can control the skies and the ground with these, so make sure to turn off your messages unless you like to laugh at hate mail.

This list will be updated once MW3 fully releases and all streaks are confirmed.

