How to fix the Dragon’s Breath bug in Black Ops 6

Why just shoot your enemies in Call of Duty when you can also set them on fire? It’s a great question, and one I ask myself often—but the Dragon’s Breath bug can prevent you from doing so.

Thankfully, you no longer have to choose between one or the other in Black Ops 6 as of season one. The Dragon’s Breath shotgun has made its way to the game via a new attachment for one of the game’s shotguns, and once you equip it, you can damage your foes with fire as well as bullet.

Unfortunately, acquiring the Dragon’s Breath is not as straightforward as it could or should be, so here’s all we know about how to get it.

How to unlock Dragon’s Breath in BO6

Become the dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dragon’s Breath attachment for the Marine SP shotgun can be unlocked via the season one battle pass, where it’s found on page seven. One battle pass token is all it takes to unlock the weapon, but you must first reach the page to do so, so get ready to grind.

Once season one ends, the attachment can be unlocked via the Armory. This can be found in the menus under Challenges, and then Armory, where you can select the attachment. Once selected, you must then earn a certain amount of XP to unlock it for good.

Can you fix the Dragon’s Breath bug in BO6?

The confusion around the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment in season one is because when it’s viewed as an attachment on the Marine SP within the Gunsmith in the Fire Mods slot, it says “Unlock at None Level 1.” That’s a bug, and will likely be fixed, but there’s not really a way for players to fix it themselves. It must come from an update via the game’s developers at Treyarch.

Bring the fire to your foes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind that equipping the 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath on the Marine SP will block you from using a Barrel attachment, meaning powerful additions like the Long Barrel or Reinforced Barrel won’t be usable while shooting fire ammunition.

The only two ways of unlocking the attachment is via the season one battle pass, or through the Armory once season one comes to an end. There’s no need to worry about “None Level 1” or anything of the sort, so just make sure to play through the season pass or unlock it in the Armory to add it to your collection.

