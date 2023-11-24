What is Rustment 24/7 in MW3?

A new playlist option has appeared for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 owners—Rustment 24/7. From the outset, it does look a bit odd, so here’s a quick explainer telling you all about it.

The lifeblood of CoD online multiplayer is its playlist options. Along with tried and tested winners like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, etc, new ones get added from game to game. Some are permanent, however, some are limited-time-only.

Modern Warfare 3 is getting a new playlist option, but one that will be familiar to many old-school CoD fans. You won’t have to shoot for the moon to understand its concept, so let’s get stuck in.

What is Rustment in MW3?

It’s that time of year again. Images via Activision, remix by Dot Esports

Rustment 24/7 is a special playlist option in CoD Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer that will feature the same two maps—Shipment and Rust—across a small variety of popular game modes—Team, Deathmatch, Domination, etc.

It will be restricted to these two maps and that’s it. If you’re unfamiliar with how Activision does things, basically, each year, Shipment is added to the latest CoD title early on. The reason? To help players level up guns faster, and also have an easier way of ticking off Camo challenges in MW3 multiplayer.

Many Camo challenges can take a while, more so once you factor in how many guns there are. So having Shipment and Rust in MW3 allows players to have much smaller maps that will see a lot more action, and ample opportunities to Camo hunt in the quest for obtaining some of Modern Warfare 3’s most exclusive mastery Camos.

But be warned, Rustment 24/7 will not be a permanent fixture in the MW3 playlist party. Expect the developers to take it out from time to time, increasing the urgency to make the most of it.