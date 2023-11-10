Modern Warfare 3’s list of weapons is massive, and to get through all of them, you will need to use the fastest ways to rank up guns in MW3 so you can knock them all out.

MW3 added 36 weapons to Modern Warfare 2’s already-giant arsenal, so players are looking for the fastest ways to rank them up to reach max level and acquire all the attachments and camos. We’re here to help with some fast weapon XP farming methods.

Here are the fastest ways to rank up weapons in MW3.

Fastest way to level up guns in MW3

Rank ’em up quickly. Image via Activision

The fastest ways to level up guns in MW3 are to use double weapon XP tokens, use guns you want to level in Zombies mode, use Decoy Grenades in multiplayer, and play Invasion mode.

Here’s all you need to know about these MW3 weapon XP methods.

MW3 double XP tokens

Hopefully, you’ve saved some up like me. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to use double weapon XP tokens while playing anything in MW3 if you want to rank up guns quickly.

To use XP tokens in MW3, click the left stick (L3) while at the main multiplayer menu to bring up your XP token inventory. Here, you will find any XP, weapon XP, and battle pass XP tokens you have accumulated.

XP tokens have carried over from MW2, so if you played 2022’s CoD, you likely have XP tokens waiting for you to use. Don’t be shy, use them up and rank up your guns quickly.

All of these weapon XP methods in MW3 are helped out greatly by using weapon XP tokens. To get weapon XP tokens, rank up battle passes, get them from special promotions like at Little Caesars or Burger King, and get them as viewership drops for watching MW3 on Twitch or YouTube.

Decoy grenade XP in MW3

Free XP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Decoy grenades are a wonderful hack for earning XP in any mode. When you throw a Decoy Grenade and an enemy is killed, you will receive weapon XP for it.

To get free weapon XP by using Decoy Grenades, equip the Decoy Grenade in your Tactical slot and either the Engineer Vest or the Demolition Vest. Engineer Vest will give you two tacticals, and the Demolition Vest will resupply your tactical every 30 seconds.

Go into fast-paced respawn modes like Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint, and throw your decoys near objectives where enemies will be. Every time an enemy is killed, you should see “Decoy Distract” pop up on-screen along with a number of XP.

Zombies mode XP farm in MW3

This guy gives a lot of XP. Image via Activision

MW3 Zombies is a great way to farm XP for weapons. Equip or find the gun you want to rank up while in MWZ and use it to mow down hordes of the undead for easy XP without having to really worry about sweating too hard, like against enemies in multiplayer.

The only downside here is that you need to get lucky to find the gun you want to rank up or use it in your loadout as an Insured weapon in your Gear tab.

Invasion mode in MW3

Just like in MW2, Invasion mode is great for farming XP. In Invasion mode, there are AI enemies as well as players, and killing either one of them will reward XP for the weapon you’re using. It’s basically Ground War but with AI enemies running around for more XP.

You can farm AI enemies pretty easily, and although they don’t give as much XP as killing an enemy player, they’re worth killing and the mode is less sweaty than normal multiplayer modes. I like to relax by turning on some music, mowing down enemies, and ranking up guns.