How to find Disciples in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 marks the first time the beloved Call of Duty Zombies mode is playable in a Modern Warfare title. The Disciples are mini-bosses in Zombies that you might need to kill either for a side challenge or the main storyline.

A part of the MW3 Zombies main storyline will task you with completing a Disciples contract. Whether it be for a Big Bounty contract or a daily challenge, here’s where you can find Disciples in MW3 Zombies.

Where to find Disciples in MW3 Zombies

Disciples are just one form of Elite Zombie that you might see in the more dangerous parts of the map | Image via Activision.

Disciples randomly spawn around the Urzikstan map in each lobby, but there are strategies you can implement to narrow down your search. First, you should search the medium-threat zone, marked as orange on your tac map. These areas are significantly more dangerous and have the chance to spawn higher-level zombie threats.

Next, you can use Big Bounty contracts to locate a Disciple. Big Bounty contracts are comparable to regular contracts in Warzone. These bounties require you to kill a specific zombie elite somewhere in Urzikstan, pinning the target on your map. The Big Bounty board might not always have a Disciple, since it cycles out different elite type zombies, but it’s a great place to start your search.

How to kill Disciples in MW3 Zombies

If you are looking to find a Disciple in MW3 Zombies, you also might want to know how to take one down. As previously stated, Disciples are elite tier zombies that are significantly harder than your average zombie to eliminate.

Before squaring off with this threat, I recommend you upgrade your best weapon by using the Pack-a-Punch machine. I also found the Energy Mine Field Upgrade to be especially useful whenever taking on any elite zombie enemy.

While I commonly run Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo, I would also recommend getting help for this job. While it is possible with one player, it is far easier to manager this monster with help. No matter how many players you approach a Disciple with, just make sure to keep your distance and upgrade your weapons.