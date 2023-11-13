All MW3 Zombies Act 2 missions and rewards

In Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), Zombies draws heavy inspiration from DMZ. The story vein is more palpable in Modern Warfare Zombies; its story—so far—is split into three Acts, each with its own missions and rewards.
Act One works as an introduction to some of the players, including Dr. Ava Jansen. In the Act One story mission, Extraction, your goal is to fight through enemies to bring her back to the Operation Deadbolt Headquarters.
It’s quite a fight, but clearing that mission paves the way for the story to go further. It also brings you a new set of Act Two missions to grind and rewards to chase. Here’s what you need to complete in Act Two of MWZ.
MWZ Act Two missions, rewards, and objectives
Act Two has 14 regular missions, plus its finale. The missions in this act are a bit more advanced than in Act One, but they’re also somewhat more straightforward (and we’re just thrilled we don’t need to freeze Hellhounds anymore).
Tier one mission
Same-day delivery
- Complete a Cargo Delivery contract
- Destroy the enemy helicopter chasing the Cargo Delivery vehicle
- Destroy the Cargo Delivery vehicle after contract completion
- Rewards: Refined Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP
Cargo Delivery contracts are usually on the tougher side, and we recommend having at least one other player on the LTV with you so one can gun and the other can drive. But the more operators, the merrier.
Tier two missions
Safe Cracker
- Complete a Raid Weapon Stash contract
- Kill 30 Zombies attracted by the safe drill
- Do not allow the safe drill to pause
- Exfil with the Cryo Freeze formula
- Rewards: Quick Revive Can, 2000 XP
If someone on your squad is doing the Hostile Takeover mission in tier one, Raid Weapons Stash contracts can count for both and will offer you more than enough time to get the necessary amount of kills for either mission.
Ascension
- Use a Redeploy Drone to free fall or parachute into a different Threat Zone
- Rewards: Pistol Partner emblem, 2000 XP
Merc Cleanup
- Kill 30 Mercenaries in Merc Camps
- Loot three Merc Camp caches
- Rewards: Deadshot Daiquiri Can, 2000 XP
Reaper
- Collect 15 items from Harvester Orbs
- Destroy three Harvester Orbs
- Rewards: PhD Flopper Can, 2000 XP
Guardian Angel
- Heal operators 20 times with the Healing Aura field upgrade
- Rewards: Epic Aether Tool, 2000XP
Shocked
- Stun 25 zombies with the Dead Wire ammo mod
- Stun five special zombies with the Dead Wire ammo mod
- Rewards: Madness sticker, 2000 XP
Tier three missions
More Firepower
- Raise a weapon’s Pack-a-Punch level to two.
- Kill 75 Zombies with a level two Pack-a-Punched weapon
- Kill a special zombie with a level two Pack-a-Punched weapon
- Rewards: Survivors Calling Card, 2000 XP
Though special zombies will be plentiful, especially in higher-threat areas, you can also just go to a bounty contract to force one to spawn.
Bounty Hunter
- Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mangler
- Do the same for a Disciple
- Do the same for a Mimic
- Rewards: Dead Wire ammo mod, 2000 XP
Essence of Aether
- Collect the Essence Sample from the Container in Hamza Bazaar
- Collect the Essence Sample from the Container in Rostova Shops at Levin Resort
- Collect the Essence Sample from the Container at Quadri Shopping Center in Zaravan City
- Rewards: Speed Cola Can, 2000 XP
Tier four mission
Heist
- Complete an Aether Extractor contract
- Collect a filled Essence Container from an Aether Extractor contract
- Rewards: Cranial Adjustment weapon charm, 3000 XP
Tier five missions
Mind Control
- Turn 20 zombies with the Brain Rot ammo mod
- Let your turned zombies kill 25 regular zombies
- Rewards: Elemental Pop Can, 2500 XP
Frost Bite
- Stun 50 zombies with the Frost Blast field upgrade
- Freeze 5 Mimics with the Frost Blast field upgrade
- Rewards: Double XP Token, 2500 XP
Mimics can appear as bounty contracts or in Infested Strongholds.
Exterminator
- Complete a Spore Control contract
- Complete the contract in under two minutes and 30 seconds
- Exfil with the Rare Aether Tool schematic
- Rewards: Bad Biker calling card, 2500 XP
Act Two Story mission
Shepherd
- Deploy to Neutralizer test site
- Successfully test the Neutralizer
- Rewards: Warmageddon vehicle skin, 5000 XP
Once you’ve wrapped up all Act Two missions, it’s time to kick off Act Three, Confrontation—with even more missions and rewards to chase.