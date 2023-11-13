All MW3 Zombies Act 2 missions and rewards

In Modern Warfare 3 (MW3), Zombies draws heavy inspiration from DMZ. The story vein is more palpable in Modern Warfare Zombies; its story—so far—is split into three Acts, each with its own missions and rewards.

Act One works as an introduction to some of the players, including Dr. Ava Jansen. In the Act One story mission, Extraction, your goal is to fight through enemies to bring her back to the Operation Deadbolt Headquarters.

It’s quite a fight, but clearing that mission paves the way for the story to go further. It also brings you a new set of Act Two missions to grind and rewards to chase. Here’s what you need to complete in Act Two of MWZ.

MWZ Act Two missions, rewards, and objectives

Act Two has 14 regular missions, plus its finale. The missions in this act are a bit more advanced than in Act One, but they’re also somewhat more straightforward (and we’re just thrilled we don’t need to freeze Hellhounds anymore).

Tier one mission Same-day delivery Complete a Cargo Delivery contract

Destroy the enemy helicopter chasing the Cargo Delivery vehicle

Destroy the Cargo Delivery vehicle after contract completion

Rewards: Refined Aetherium Crystal, 3000 XP Tip: Cargo Delivery contracts are usually on the tougher side, and we recommend having at least one other player on the LTV with you so one can gun and the other can drive. But the more operators, the merrier. Tier two missions Safe Cracker Complete a Raid Weapon Stash contract

Kill 30 Zombies attracted by the safe drill

Do not allow the safe drill to pause

Exfil with the Cryo Freeze formula

Rewards: Quick Revive Can, 2000 XP Tip: If someone on your squad is doing the Hostile Takeover mission in tier one, Raid Weapons Stash contracts can count for both and will offer you more than enough time to get the necessary amount of kills for either mission. Ascension Use a Redeploy Drone to free fall or parachute into a different Threat Zone

Rewards: Pistol Partner emblem, 2000 XP Merc Cleanup Kill 30 Mercenaries in Merc Camps

Loot three Merc Camp caches

Rewards: Deadshot Daiquiri Can, 2000 XP Reaper Collect 15 items from Harvester Orbs

Destroy three Harvester Orbs

Rewards: PhD Flopper Can, 2000 XP Guardian Angel Heal operators 20 times with the Healing Aura field upgrade

Rewards: Epic Aether Tool, 2000XP Shocked Stun 25 zombies with the Dead Wire ammo mod

Stun five special zombies with the Dead Wire ammo mod

Rewards: Madness sticker, 2000 XP Tier three missions More Firepower Raise a weapon’s Pack-a-Punch level to two.

Kill 75 Zombies with a level two Pack-a-Punched weapon

Kill a special zombie with a level two Pack-a-Punched weapon

Rewards: Survivors Calling Card, 2000 XP Tip: Though special zombies will be plentiful, especially in higher-threat areas, you can also just go to a bounty contract to force one to spawn. Bounty Hunter Complete a Big Bounty Contract for a Mangler

Do the same for a Disciple

Do the same for a Mimic

Rewards: Dead Wire ammo mod, 2000 XP Essence of Aether Collect the Essence Sample from the Container in Hamza Bazaar

Collect the Essence Sample from the Container in Rostova Shops at Levin Resort

Collect the Essence Sample from the Container at Quadri Shopping Center in Zaravan City

Rewards: Speed Cola Can, 2000 XP Tier four mission Heist Complete an Aether Extractor contract

Collect a filled Essence Container from an Aether Extractor contract

Rewards: Cranial Adjustment weapon charm, 3000 XP Tier five missions Mind Control Turn 20 zombies with the Brain Rot ammo mod

Let your turned zombies kill 25 regular zombies

Rewards: Elemental Pop Can, 2500 XP Frost Bite Stun 50 zombies with the Frost Blast field upgrade

Freeze 5 Mimics with the Frost Blast field upgrade

Rewards: Double XP Token, 2500 XP Tip: Mimics can appear as bounty contracts or in Infested Strongholds. Exterminator Complete a Spore Control contract

Complete the contract in under two minutes and 30 seconds

Exfil with the Rare Aether Tool schematic

Rewards: Bad Biker calling card, 2500 XP Act Two Story mission Shepherd Deploy to Neutralizer test site

Successfully test the Neutralizer

Rewards: Warmageddon vehicle skin, 5000 XP

Once you’ve wrapped up all Act Two missions, it’s time to kick off Act Three, Confrontation—with even more missions and rewards to chase.