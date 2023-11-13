How to find Mimics in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 has introduced a new, open-world environment to Call of Duty’s beloved Zombies game mode. Along with regular zombies, you can hunt down elite mobs such as the Mimic across the Urzikstan map.

Though you spawn in a low-threat location in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you can venture into far more dangerous zones deeper into the Urzikstan map. These areas, highlighted in orange, contain zombie strongholds and elite enemies, including the Mimic, Disciples, and more.

Whether it be for a daily mission, bounty, or the main storyline, here is where you can find a Mimic in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find Mimics in MW3 Zombies

Elite zombies can spawn alongside a slew of other zombie enemies. | Image via Activision.

Mimics, like all other elite zombie types, are randomly placed across the map once you enter the lobby. The best way to search for a Mimic is to venture through the medium to high-risk zones of the map.

I recommend visiting Infested Strongholds inside of the high-risk zones in Modern Warfare 3. Infested Strongholds are areas entirely overrun by the undead with a high chance of spawning powerful zombie enemies inside. To complete a stronghold, you need to destroy the crystalized growths around the parameter and ceiling of the infested stronghold. Once this is done, a Mimic will appear that you need to slay.

Though Infested Strongholds are likely your best bet for finding a Mimic, you can potentially find the location of a Mimic through Bounty Contracts as well. Big Bounty Contracts cycle out through various elite zombies, so you are not guaranteed to receive a bounty for a Mimic. This is the far less dangerous method of finding a Mimic.

How to kill a Mimic in MW3 Zombies

Elite zombies are much stronger than your average zombie and can absorb plenty of damage from players. Due to this, I highly urge you to upgrade your best weapons at the Pack-a-Punch to have the best chances of success.

Whenever you encounter the Mimic, you should aim for the mouth of the creature as it is its weakest spot. Thankfully, this isn’t hard to miss since the monster has a massive, glowing mouth that looks exactly like a target.

I also recommend taking on the Mimic alongside friends. Though the zombie boss is not too difficult to slay alone, it is typically found in more dangerous areas. Whether you are in an Infested Stronghold or not, it is easy to get overrun by other zombies in the area.