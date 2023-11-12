All Field Upgrades in MW3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies offers a ton of exclusive Field Upgrades for you to mangle and maim the undead. In this article, we’ll take a look at each one and what it does.
While Modern Warfare 3’s traditional multiplayer mode has its own Field Upgrades, so does MWZ. You’re going to encounter more Zombies across Urzikstan than all George Romero films combined, so you’ll need all the power-ups you can get.
Each Field Upgrade has a special attribute that can turn a perilous situation into child’s play.
How many Field Upgrades are there in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?
Collectively, there are six different Field Upgrades for you to unlock in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Energy Mine, Frenzied Guard, Healing Aura, Frost Blast, Aether Shroud, and Tesla Storm.
Below you’ll find a brief description of each one, and what I think of them.
Energy Mine
- Description: Spawn an explosive, dealing massive damage to enemies who set it off.
- Level Unlocked: Unlocked immediately.
The starting Field Upgrade is never going to blow you away. But the Energy Mine’s greatest asset is that initial explosion. It’s great for crowd control and is more than serviceable until later Field Upgrades become available.
Frenzied Guard
- Description: Repair armor to full and force all enemies in the area to target you for 10 seconds. Enemy kills repair armor during this time.
- Level Unlocked: 9
Probably my least favorite Field Upgrade in MW3 Zombies. It’s still good, but I feel there are enough Armor Plates dotted around, and there are better offensive options to consider.
Healing Aura
- Description: Heal all players immediately.
- Level Unlocked: 19
I would go as far as saying that Healing Aura is a better defensive selection, too. If the squad is in a pinch, then hit everyone with a refreshing blast of health to stem their bleeding and swing the situation in your favor.
Frost Blast
- Description: Damage enemies with the initial blast and slow those that enter.
- Level Unlocked: 29
For those “defend the objective” predicaments, Frost Blast steps up and shows how chill it is. The immediate blast is boss, but slowing any subsequent threats is a big win and buys you a bunch of time to either plate up, prepare additional defenses, or kill Zombies in your own time.
Aether Shroud
- Description: Become invisible to Zombies.
- Level Unlocked: 39
Aether Shroud is a bit more reserved and isn’t as versatile as others on this list, but when you need it, it’s vital. Becoming invisible will take all eyes off of you—literally. Not only can you land some cheap shots, but if you’re clearing up an Aether Nest or Infested Stronghold, then you have a bit more freedom to do so.
Tesla Storm
- Description: For 10 seconds, lightning connects to other players, stunning and damaging normal enemies.
- Level Unlocked: 50
The sixth and final unlock—Tesla Storm. This one is all about devastation and chaos, plain and simple. Its capabilities are maximized if you have a full squad intact. The ability to constantly damage and stun enemies is handy in any circumstance, and it’s easily worth putting its “Slow Recharge” to one side.