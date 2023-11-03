All equipment and Field Upgrades in MW3

A new war has begun and battle lines have been drawn with the latest addition to the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 3. The game will have plenty of content to explore, including a ton of equipment and field upgrades to use while scrapping it out to victory.

For equipment purposes, there are 12 different tactical equipment and 12 lethal equipment that will help you take down your opponents. Tactical equipment is great for blocking vision, providing cover, or giving your team some much-needed information on the field, while lethal equipment is useful for covering flanks, flushing out popular camping spots, or taking out large groups through sheer explosive force.

There are also 18 field upgrade options that give your soldier a unique tool of war, granting them different abilities, from defending an area from explosive projectiles to spawning right where you want in your next life.

Here are all of the equipment and field upgrades at your disposal in MW3.

All tactical equipment in MW3

Stun Grenade (Multiplayer, MW Zombies)

When an enemy is hit, it slows victim’s movement and aim.

Battle Rage (MP)

When taken, the player’s health regenerates quickly, tactical equipment is resisted, and tactical sprint is constantly refreshed.

Smoke Grenade (MP, MWZ)

A smoke screen is deployed, blocking vision and AI-targeting systems such as turrets.

Scatter Mine (MP, MWZ)

Deploys field of mines across large area that detonates when enemies get close.

Decoy Grenade (MP, MWZ)

Grenade that simulates gunfire, movement, and radar signatures to confuse enemy team on a player’s actual location.

Flash Grenade (MP)

When thrown, blinds and deafens targets.

Snapshot Grenade (MP)

Provides quick glimpse of enemies within the blast radius for your team. Enemy outlines can be seen through walls.

Shock Stick (MP, MWZ)

Sticks to surfaces, and electrocutes enemies that are near, causing them to fire their weapon indiscriminately. Nearby enemy equipment is also destroyed and vehicles are rendered unusable for a few moments.

Stim (MP, MWZ)

Stim boost that increases healing speed and refreshes tactical sprint.

Tear Gas (MP)

Explodes on impact, and releases cloud of tear gas that slows movement, blurs vision, and causes players within to cough uncontrollably.

Experimental Gas Grenade (MWZ)

Grenade that releases cloud of gas that slows movement, blurs vision, causes coughing, and deals light damage.

EMD Grenade (MP)

Places tracking devices on enemies hit, revealing them on your team’s minimap.

All lethal equipment in MW3

Frag Grenade (MP, MWZ)

Cookable frag grenade.

Claymore (MP, MWZ)

Proximity-activated mine. Must be activated through player movement in front of the device.

Throwing Knife (MP, MWZ)

Retrievable throwing knife that instantly kills enemies in multiplayer.

Thermite (MP, MWZ)

Explosive incendiary device that sticks to all surfaces.

Thermobaric Grenade (MP)

Cookable grenade that creates a large explosion to stun enemies, leave fiery residue, and increase the lethality of explosives for a short time.

Proximity Mine (MP, MWZ)

Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to enemies in the surrounding area. Also known as a “bouncing betty.”

Drill Charge (MP, MWZ)

Charge with a spike that can launch explosives behind walls.

Semtex (MP, MWZ)

Timed sticky grenade.

C4 (MP, MWZ)

Explosive that sticks to surfaces and can be detonated remotely.

Molotov Cocktail (MWZ)

Improvised incendiary device that explodes on impact, and spreads lethal flames in the impact area.

Throwing Star (MP)

Throwing star that inflicts a wounding effect on enemies.

Breacher Drone (MP, MWZ)

Fast-moving drone that travels in a straight line from its point of origin, explodes on proximity to an enemy or on impact.

All field upgrades in MW3

Heartbeat Sensor

A small tablet that displays general info about nearby enemies’ locations.

Med Box

Deploys medical supplies for you and your teammates to reduce healing delay.

Inflatable Decoy

Proximity-activated decoy in the shape of a player. Upon activation, the decoy is deployed to confuse and distract enemies.

Comm Scrambler

While in range of field upgrade, enemies cannot activate killstreaks, while enemy UAV and intel systems will not detect you and your team. The location of the scrambler is, however, visible on the enemy minimap.

Tactical Insertion

Marks a location as your next spawn point with a flare.

Trophy System

Deployable defense system that automatically targets and destroys up to three pieces of equipment and projectiles. Other larger targets may take multiple shots.

Munitions Box

Deploys box that refills ammo and equipment for you and your team.

A.C.S.

Named the Automated Computer Spike, this tool temporarily hacks nearby enemy devices while slowly capturing points in various modes, such as Domination, Hardpoint, Control, Ground War.

Tactical Camera

Remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. When not controlled by the player, the camera will monitor area in view and warn players of nearby enemies through sound.

DDoS

Device that deactivates electronics, disrupts enemy sensors in immediate area for a short time.

Deployable Cover

Portable, rapidly deployable hard cover.

Recon Drone

Remote-controlled drone that has manual and auto-marking capabilities.

Dead Silence

Temporarily makes player footsteps silent. Kills with various weapons will refresh the duration of Dead Silence.

Loadout Drop

Call in a team-based loadout crate. Each player on the team can only use it once.

Portable Radar

Emits periodic radar ping to detect enemies.

Smoke Airdrop

Calls in a smoke wall at a targeted location, launched via drone strike.

Suppression Mine

Trip mine that emits heavy sound wave to disrupt enemy vision and slow movement when triggered.

Anti-Armor Rounds