All Special Zombies in MW3 Zombies listed

Want to know the best way to find and kill Special Zombies in MW3 Zombies? This guide will show you everything you need to know.

Knowing what Special Zombies are in MWZ can save you a lot of time in the search for them. If you are looking for Special and Elite kills for your camo challenges, you’ll need to find the Mimic, Disciple, and Mangler for that special kill in MW3 Zombies.

What are Special Zombies in MWZ?

Special Zombies act as the mini-bosses in Urzikstan. They prominently appear as targets on bounty contracts but can randomly appear in hordes of zombies across the zones. While you are more likely to see the Special Zombies within the orange and red zones (medium and high threat), there are ways to get these to spawn in the first tier.

There are three Special Zombie types in MWZ. These are:

Mimic

Mangler

Disciple

Let’s get into where you can find these specific zombies and the best way to beat them.

Mimic

The Mimic. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Call of Duty

The first and the most common to spawn in is the Mimic. You’ll want to keep your distance with this one as it’s often seen trying to grab you with its tentacles. The main area to shoot for critical damage is at its mouth. This creature moves quite fast so make sure to continuously run away from it, use height to your advantage by climbing on top of cars and buildings, and use cover to hide behind when you need to reload. The Mimic pretty much just runs and tries to claw at you if it gets too close.

The best place to get Mimic to spawn is the Infected Stronghold. You can easily get these in a bounty contract but they take much longer to kill than the ones that spawn inside strongholds. So we recommend visiting these. They typically spawn towards the end of completing a stronghold where you only have a couple of cysts left to destroy.

Mangler

The Mangler. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Call of Duty

Next up is the Mangler, which shoots projectiles that can dish out a lot of damage. We recommend stocking up on armor plates before you try to kill one of these in a bounty contract. These appear often in medium threat zones and bounty contracts, but you may have a hard time killing one depending on whether your weapon is Pack-a-Punched. We recommend the escort contract if you want to kill one towards the beginning of your deployment, as the Mangler appears a lot throughout the contract.

The best thing about versing the Mangler in the escort contract is that they’ll be distracted trying to destroy the ACV rather than shoot at you. The main way the Mangler attacks is by using long-range projectiles, so you’ll want to keep your distance and use cover whenever possible so the projectile explodes on the cover rather than on you. The projectile can damage other zombies so if you have a trail of zombies following you, the Mangler’s ammo may be better spent here rather than your own.

Disciple

The Disciple. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Call of Duty

The final Special Zombie on the list is the hardest to find due to its limited appearance within the low-threat level zone. While you can find these just like the other Special Zombies inside medium and high-threat zones, you’ll want to visit the very top corner of Urzikstan in Orlov Military Base. Head to I1 coordinates and go to the building near the pier. Go inside the building and interact with the television in the corner. This will spawn a Disciple outside of the building.

Another go-to location for the Disciple spawn is in the Low Town (medium threat zone). While this is a higher threat level than our other recommendations, the Disciple is a tough enemy to spawn into the lower-tiered portion of Urzikstan. The Disciple transforms zombies around you. We recommend moving around in a circular pattern with the Disciple at the center as you focus your magazine rounds into it. Evade the zombies around you or if you’re with teammates, have them kill the zombies while you shoot at the Disciple.