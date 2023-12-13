When it comes to FPS games, assault rifles are always a favorite. That’s why we’ve done the research to find the best assault rifle in Warzone.
In Warzone’s larger map, Urzikstan, some weapons just won’t cut it when taking on enemies at long range. That’s why you need the knowledge of what the best weapon to use is, and we’ve logged the game hours using multiple weapons to find the best of the best so you’re equipped for victories.
With each update and patch, weapons are buffed or nerfed, meaning that the meta is always shifting. We will keep this information up to date so you always know what AR, and what attachments, you should be using in Warzone to earn wins in battle royale.
Here’s our choice for the best AR in Warzone, along with several other options to choose from,
Best AR in Warzone 3
The current best AR in Warzone is the DG-56. This three-round burst AR has incredible range and damage for its weapon archetype. And with the right set of attachments like in our loadout below, you can dominate the competition in Urzikstan.
Warzone AR meta
DG-56
Best DG-56 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
- Barrel: COG-T-25 Light Barrel
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Optic: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x
- Magazine: 60 Round Drum
MCW
Best MCW attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
- Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
Holger 556
Best Holger 556 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-5 Handstop
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip
RAM-7
Best RAM-7 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor
- Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy
- Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Magazine: 60 Round Drum
SVA 545
Best SVA 545 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: STV Precision Barrel
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag or 60 Round Mag
FR 5.56
Best FR 5.56 attachments in Warzone
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: 435mm FR435
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag