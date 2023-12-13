When it comes to FPS games, assault rifles are always a favorite. That’s why we’ve done the research to find the best assault rifle in Warzone.

In Warzone’s larger map, Urzikstan, some weapons just won’t cut it when taking on enemies at long range. That’s why you need the knowledge of what the best weapon to use is, and we’ve logged the game hours using multiple weapons to find the best of the best so you’re equipped for victories.

With each update and patch, weapons are buffed or nerfed, meaning that the meta is always shifting. We will keep this information up to date so you always know what AR, and what attachments, you should be using in Warzone to earn wins in battle royale.

Here’s our choice for the best AR in Warzone, along with several other options to choose from,

Best AR in Warzone 3

The current best AR in Warzone is the DG-56. This three-round burst AR has incredible range and damage for its weapon archetype. And with the right set of attachments like in our loadout below, you can dominate the competition in Urzikstan.

DG-56

The DG-56 feels so satisfying to tap heads with.

Best DG-56 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: COG-T-25 Light Barrel

COG-T-25 Light Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eaglesye 2.5x

Corio Eaglesye 2.5x Magazine: 60 Round Drum

MCW

The best in MW3 is good in Warzone too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best MCW attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support

Bruen Heavy Support Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Holger 556

Excellent mid-range firepower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Holger 556 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

RB Addle Assault Stock Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-5 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-5 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

RAM-7

Get close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best RAM-7 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy

XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 60 Round Drum

SVA 545

One of several AR options in Urzikstan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best SVA 545 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag or 60 Round Mag

FR 5.56

Deadly accurate at range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best FR 5.56 attachments in Warzone