With yearly releases, Call of Duty needs to change things up to keep it fresh. One of the new features in Modern Warfare 3 is Aftermarket Parts.

Aftermarket Parts and and their kits are unlocked via in-game challenges once a weapon reaches max level. These kits completely change the weapon at times, like the JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit for the Renetti, which turns it from a burst pistol into an SMG.

It’s worth grinding every single gun in the game to maximize their level, because new Aftermarket Parts will be added to the game over time, and you never know which one will be completely overpowered at launch and take over the meta when it releases.

Here are all of the Aftermarket Parts and weapon kits currently available in MW3.

All Aftermarket Parts and kits in MW3

At launch, there are six different Aftermarket Parts kits in MW3, and there are many more coming throughout the year.

“Expect further Aftermarket Parts to become available throughout each Season (including Pre-Season) via the Weekly Challenges system,” Activision said. “To apply certain Aftermarket Parts to a weapon, the weapon needs to be at maximum level.”

Get grinding those weapons, gamers. You need to have your gun fully ranked up to unlock the challenge to get its Aftermarket Parts kit, so save up those double weapon XP tokens and start gaming.

Here are all of the Aftermarket Parts and weapon kits in MW3.

JAK Raven Kit (MCW)

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“Versatile and modular, this .300 conversion of the MCW can be adapted to hit hard in nearly every combat scenario. This Kit is unlockable in the first weekly challenge post-launch.”

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit (MTZ-762)

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“This powerful, 7.62 AR was crafted to deliver exceptional damage with moderate recoil.”

Broodmother .45 Kit (WSP-9)

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“A high-damage conversion kit that rides the line between SMG and AR with hard-hitting .45 Auto rounds.”

JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Pulemyot 762)

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“A modified, bullpup LMG that provides superior maneuverability while still delivering heavy and consistent fire.”

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel Kit (COR-45)

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“This carbine conversion kit for the COR-45 allows for optics and underbarrel attachments. It also introduces binary fire which effectively doubles the fire rate.”

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Renetti)

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

“This heavy carbine kit converts the Renetti pistol into a compact and maneuverable SMG. Allows for optics, stocks, and underbarrel attachments.”

This article will be updated when more Aftermarket Parts and kits are added to MW3.