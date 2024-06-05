How to unlock the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone

The latest Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone turns an old gun into a truly dominant force capable of long-range precision.

Don’t be surprised to see the JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part turn a Modern Warfare 2 assault rifle into a top choice in Warzone thanks to its near-nonexistent recoil to couple with its high firepower and damage capabilities.

Here’s everything to know about the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone?

A dream of a gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Requiem is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the Kastov 762 AR in MW3 and Warzone. The kit is “a counter-balanced rifle system designed to completely eliminate vertical recoil” for the MW2 assault rifle, improving it in a big way.

How to get the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone

The JAK Requiem can be unlocked as part of weekly challenges in MW3. To unlock it, complete any five challenges in week two of MW3’s season four. The challenges can be completed within MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.

Read below for the full list of challenges to unlock the JAK Requiem.

MW3 weekly challenges: Season four, week two

Get these done swiftly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

MW3 Multiplayer

Get 40 operator kills with a recommended sniper rifle

Get 15 operator kills after reloading with recommended battle rifles

Get 20 operator kills with sights equipped to a recommended SMG

Get 20 operator longshot kills with a recommended assault rifle set to full auto mode

Get 12 operator kills with a silenced weapon while prone

Get 10 operator clean kills while prone with a recommended marksman rifle or sniper rifle

Get 10 operator hipfire kills with a recommended marksman rifle or sniper rifle

MW3 Zombies

Get 200 kills with a recommended sniper rifle

Get 100 kills after reloading with recommended battle rifles

Get 100 kills with sights equipped to a recommended SMG

Get 150 kills with a scoped recommended assault rifle

Get 500 kills with a silenced recommended weapon

Get 10 kills without being hit 200 times with a recommended DMR or sniper rifle

Get 75 hipfire kills with a recommended marksman rifle or sniper rifle

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the North-West region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Eastern region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Southern region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Central region

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times

In Warzone, complete 20 contracts

In Warzone, get seven operator kills or assists with a recommended weapon

Once season four ends, the JAK Requiem will be unlockable via an Armory Challenge.

