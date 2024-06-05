How to unlock the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone

The latest Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone turns an old gun into a truly dominant force capable of long-range precision.
Don’t be surprised to see the JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part turn a Modern Warfare 2 assault rifle into a top choice in Warzone thanks to its near-nonexistent recoil to couple with its high firepower and damage capabilities.
Here’s everything to know about the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone.
What is the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone?
The JAK Requiem is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the Kastov 762 AR in MW3 and Warzone. The kit is “a counter-balanced rifle system designed to completely eliminate vertical recoil” for the MW2 assault rifle, improving it in a big way.
How to get the JAK Requiem in MW3 and Warzone
The JAK Requiem can be unlocked as part of weekly challenges in MW3. To unlock it, complete any five challenges in week two of MW3’s season four. The challenges can be completed within MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone.
Read below for the full list of challenges to unlock the JAK Requiem.
MW3 weekly challenges: Season four, week two
MW3 Multiplayer
- Get 40 operator kills with a recommended sniper rifle
- Get 15 operator kills after reloading with recommended battle rifles
- Get 20 operator kills with sights equipped to a recommended SMG
- Get 20 operator longshot kills with a recommended assault rifle set to full auto mode
- Get 12 operator kills with a silenced weapon while prone
- Get 10 operator clean kills while prone with a recommended marksman rifle or sniper rifle
- Get 10 operator hipfire kills with a recommended marksman rifle or sniper rifle
MW3 Zombies
- Get 200 kills with a recommended sniper rifle
- Get 100 kills after reloading with recommended battle rifles
- Get 100 kills with sights equipped to a recommended SMG
- Get 150 kills with a scoped recommended assault rifle
- Get 500 kills with a silenced recommended weapon
- Get 10 kills without being hit 200 times with a recommended DMR or sniper rifle
- Get 75 hipfire kills with a recommended marksman rifle or sniper rifle
Warzone
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the North-West region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Eastern region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Southern region
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 30 loot caches in the Central region
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times
- In Warzone, complete 20 contracts
- In Warzone, get seven operator kills or assists with a recommended weapon
Once season four ends, the JAK Requiem will be unlockable via an Armory Challenge.