How to farm XP and camos fast in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Zombies is back to its brilliant best in Black Ops 6, but the camo-grind can be time-consuming. Thankfully, there’s a new way to quickly farm experience, camos, and Augment Research—and we’ll tell you how.

A new approach to BO6 Zombies has been provided by Treyarch, making it much easier to farm for camos and experience while using a new in-game option that provides a walkthrough to the main quests on each map.

We’ve got a full guide below, walking you through the process and some tips we’ve uncovered for the optimal farming path.

How to farm XP and camos fast in BO6 Zombies

Churning through challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to farm experience and camos in Black Ops 6 Zombies is to enter a match using the new Directed Mode, which provides a walkthrough for the main Easter egg quest. To enter a game in Directed Mode, follow these steps:

In the Zombies lobby, choose the “Select Mission” option. Hit the “Directed” option that appears. Choose whether to enter a Solo game or be on a squad—online with random players or friends. Select the map you want to play on.

For the best approach, I recommend choosing Liberty Falls as the map. If you’re playing in Solo, don’t forget you can save and quit anytime. This means you can have a save to grind through, while still playing Zombies in the standard way with friends.

When in the match, the first level cap will be Level Three, though you are restricted to the starting area. I highly recommend advancing until you reach the Pack-a-Punch machine, at least, as this makes eliminating Zombies much easier.

For the best approach, follow the walkthrough for the main Easter egg quest until the round cap reaches 11 or 12. In multiplayer, I’ve found 11 to be the sweet spot as it guarantees a Mangler spawn, which you need to eliminate to complete some special camo challenges and unlock the Opal camo. In Solo, the sweet spot is 12 for the same reason.

Grind away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve hit the round cap, it’s just a case of rinse and repeat. Unlike standard Zombies matches, the Perk Vending Machine spawns much earlier, so head there and pick up Deadshot Daiquiri as soon as you can. This makes securing headshots much easier, particularly as you can quickly pop in and out of ADS to one-hit Zombies with most guns.

Once you’ve hit the camos you need on your gun, head to the random box to roll for another weapon you need to complete or purchase a weapon you’ve not completed off the wall. I advise having two weapons on the go, focusing on different challenges.

For example, in my grinding save, I currently have a Pack-a-Punched PU-21 as my secondary weapon, which I whip out whenever a Mangler appears, as I need Special Zombie eliminations for the Opal camo.

There is speculation that this farming method may be tweaked in a future update, so use it while you can! There is, however, no confirmation that any changes will be made to Zombies Directed mode to quell the camo and XP grind.

