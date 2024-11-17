How to unlimited tac-sprint in Black Ops 6 Warzone

Tactical Sprint, or tac-sprint, is a mechanic in Call of Duty that’s been around for some time now. The mechanic also exists in the latest Warzone release, Black Ops 6 Warzone. It can be used effectively through unlimited tac-sprints, but learning how to do this can be difficult or confusing.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to do unlimited tac-sprint in Black Ops 6 Warzone.

How to do the unlimited tac-sprint in Black Ops 6 Warzone

The Sprinter Perk allows you to tac-sprint indefinitely. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Tactical Sprint allows you to quickly and easily sprint forward, backward, and sideways with the push of a button. Unlimited tac-sprint is essentially the act of repeatedly tapping or spamming the tac-sprint ability as many times as you want. This also makes sprinting much faster overall. Accomplishing the regular tac-sprint ability is quite easy and can be done by anybody. But you have to enable it in the settings section of the main menu to do it.

Follow the steps below to enable tac-sprinting in the settings:

Head to settings from the game’s main menu

Go to the controller settings option

Select the movement tab

Navigate to Intelligent Movement

Enable Tactical Sprint Assist

Once enabled, you’ll then be able to do the regular tac-sprint. You’ll need to equip a melee weapon to actually execute it, though; you can’t tac-sprint without a melee weapon equipped. Additionally, you can improve this skill by enabling a perk called the Sprinter perk, which is exclusive to Warzone in Call of Duty Black Ops 6. Doing this will allow you to tact-sprint for an unlimited amount of time.

The Sprinter perk takes up a slot in Perk 2. Unfortunately this will prevent you from using other more useful skills such as Quartermaster and Bomb Squad. The former allows you to recharge lethal and tactical equipment, such as flashbangs and stun grenades. The latter allows you to successfully take out or avoid enemy explosives before they are triggered. A perk that goes well with the tac-sprint ability is the Resolute perk. It grants you an additional 15 percent movement speed when taking damage from gunfire.

Tac-sprint gives you more movement and placement options than sprinting. However, the skill has a significant disadvantage since it’s not reliable in a gunfight due to the prerequisite of equipping a melee weapon beforehand. Despite this, it is still useful for maneuvering quickly around the map, and can help in many dire situations on the battlefield.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy