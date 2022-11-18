Warzone 2’s gun meta is ever-changing, and players are always looking to find out what the best weapon to use in battle royale is going to be depending on the time of the year.

Fans of the AK-47 have found love in MW2 and Warzone 2 with the Kastov 762, which is based on the AK-103 assault rifle in the real world. It’s a solid weapon in MW2, and it translates very well to Warzone 2 when it comes to primary weapons that players use to destroy enemy armor and rack up kills.

When chasing wins on Al Mazrah, long-range weapons are a must. The map is so big that the majority of your engagements will come at a distance, so it’s important to have a gun that deals high damage at range with limited recoil.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2.

Best Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Stock: KSTV-RPK Factory

KSTV-RPK Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The Kastov 762 is one of the stronger assault rifles in the game when it comes to damage-dealing, and it feels that way when you’re using it. It feels and sounds like the gunshots are heavy, and your enemies with only two armor plates will really feel that way, too.

It’s not just excellent sound design, though. With this setup of five attachments, the AR will get a much-needed increase to its range, accuracy, and recoil control, making it a prime candidate for a primary weapon to use on Al Mazrah’s longest sightlines and largest open areas.

To give yourself the best chance of success, create a loadout with your favorite SMG or shotgun to pair the Kastov 762 up with. That way, you’ll have a weapon that is strong at long range and a weapon that is good for close-range encounters.