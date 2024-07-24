How to unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel in MW3 and Warzone

Season five is officially live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Players have a fresh set of weekly challenges to complete if they want the latest Aftermarket Part added to the game: the JAK Widemouth Barrel.

What is the JAK Widemouth Barrel in MW3 and Warzone?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The MORS, a popular sniper rifle from CoD: Advanced Warfare that returned in MW3, is the recipient of the first Aftermarket Part in season five. It’s called the JAK Widemouth Barrel and it’s described as “a widemouth barrel crafted to accommodate magnetic ball bearings that shatter upon firing, creating a barrage of small and lethal projectiles,” according to Activision.

How to get the JAK Widemouth Barrel in MW3 and Warzone

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weekly challenges are the name of the game if you want to get your hands on the JAK Widemouth Barrel Aftermarket Part. You’ll need to complete five challenges from week one of season five to unlock the JAK Widemouth Barrel. You can finish any of the tasks spread across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, or you can just complete five from one section. The choice is yours.

Here are all of the weekly challenges for MW3 season five, week one.

MW3 weekly challenges: Season 5, week 1

MW3 multiplayer

Get 40 operator kills.

Get 30 operator longshot kills.

Get 25 operator kills while in midair.

Get 20 operator hipfire kills with SMGs.

Get 10 operator one shot one kills with sniper rifles.

Get five operator clean kills with shotguns.

Get three operator triple kills with SMGs.

MW3 Zombies

Get 250 kills.

Get 250 kills with shotguns at Epic (Purple) rarity or higher.

Get 250 kills with a Pack-a-Punched shotgun.

Get 100 hipfire kills with an SMG.

Get 200 one shot kills with a sniper rifle.

Get 10 zombie kills without taking damage 20 times with a shotgun.

Get three Mangler kills with an SMG.

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the north-west region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the eastern region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 15 operator kills in the central region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times.

In Warzone, open 75 loot caches.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

