The best MORS loadout and class setup in MW3

The new sniper rifle added in season three of Modern Warfare 3 will be immediately familiar to long-time franchise fans. The MORS from Advanced Warfare is here.

Recommended Videos

“An advanced form of sniper warfare, the Military Operated Rail Sniper (MORS) is a one-shot beast, offering high damage with exceptional handling. Distance is an afterthought with this long-range and accurate sniper rifle with what might be the perfect combination of accuracy and damage,” Activision said of the new gun. “The weapon has single-round devastation with a reasonably rapid reload rate.”

Single-round devastation sounds great for all kinds of modes, so here’s our picks for the best MORS build in MW3 multiplayer for quickscoping or long range fights.

Best MORS loadout and class setup in MW3

The MORS is a blast from the past (or is it future?) in MW3, bringing a gun from Advanced Warfare to modern day combat. It’s sort of an electrified railgun, and it has one bullet per magazine, so you can basically fire it forever once you rechamber the gun and keep firing without having to ever really reload.

Our best MORS build depends on how you plan on using the powerful season three sniper rifle.

Best MORS quickscope build in MW3 multiplayer

Quickscope one-shots galore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Crown-50 Barrel

Crown-50 Barrel Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Stock: Icarus Light Stock

Icarus Light Stock Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip

OP-980 Grip Bolt: Quick Bolt

This loadout is built more around Aim Down Sight Speed and Mobility, making it great for quickscoping in multiplayer. You lose out on a bit of Range and Accuracy, but the buffs to Fire Rate, Mobility, and Handling make it a dream to use when running and gunning while picking up quickscope kills.

The MORS is so powerful that you can focus on other stats besides Damage, so this loadout is focused on helping you rack up quick, successive kills as more of a MORS quickscope build than others.

Alternatively, the build below is great for long-distance sniping in modes like Ground War or other modes where Bullet Velocity and Damage Range are more important than speed.

Best MORS build in MW3 multiplayer

Hunker down and let it rip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Tonne Heavy Barrel

Tonne Heavy Barrel Stock: Highroad Heavy Stock

Highroad Heavy Stock Ammunition: HVP Explosive Slug

HVP Explosive Slug Rear Grip: CNTR-6 Grip

CNTR-6 Grip Bolt: Quick Bolt

Mobility? Handling? Who’s that? This build leans into the power and precision of the MORS by adding to its Fire Rate, Range, and Accuracy, helping out with those long-range snipes on bigger maps.

Best MORS class in MW3 multiplayer

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Secondary: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Glove: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

When running and gunning, I like to use the Quick-Grip Gloves so I can switch to my Renetti with ease, and Ghost T/V Camo will help me land some surprise shots on unsuspecting enemies when they have a UAV up in the air.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more