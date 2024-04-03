The best MORS loadout and class setup in MW3

The new sniper rifle added in season three of Modern Warfare 3 will be immediately familiar to long-time franchise fans. The MORS from Advanced Warfare is here.
“An advanced form of sniper warfare, the Military Operated Rail Sniper (MORS) is a one-shot beast, offering high damage with exceptional handling. Distance is an afterthought with this long-range and accurate sniper rifle with what might be the perfect combination of accuracy and damage,” Activision said of the new gun. “The weapon has single-round devastation with a reasonably rapid reload rate.”
Single-round devastation sounds great for all kinds of modes, so here’s our picks for the best MORS build in MW3 multiplayer for quickscoping or long range fights.
Best MORS loadout and class setup in MW3
The MORS is a blast from the past (or is it future?) in MW3, bringing a gun from Advanced Warfare to modern day combat. It’s sort of an electrified railgun, and it has one bullet per magazine, so you can basically fire it forever once you rechamber the gun and keep firing without having to ever really reload.
Our best MORS build depends on how you plan on using the powerful season three sniper rifle.
Best MORS quickscope build in MW3 multiplayer
- Barrel: Crown-50 Barrel
- Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV
- Stock: Icarus Light Stock
- Rear Grip: OP-980 Grip
- Bolt: Quick Bolt
This loadout is built more around Aim Down Sight Speed and Mobility, making it great for quickscoping in multiplayer. You lose out on a bit of Range and Accuracy, but the buffs to Fire Rate, Mobility, and Handling make it a dream to use when running and gunning while picking up quickscope kills.
The MORS is so powerful that you can focus on other stats besides Damage, so this loadout is focused on helping you rack up quick, successive kills as more of a MORS quickscope build than others.
Alternatively, the build below is great for long-distance sniping in modes like Ground War or other modes where Bullet Velocity and Damage Range are more important than speed.
Best MORS build in MW3 multiplayer
- Barrel: Tonne Heavy Barrel
- Stock: Highroad Heavy Stock
- Ammunition: HVP Explosive Slug
- Rear Grip: CNTR-6 Grip
- Bolt: Quick Bolt
Mobility? Handling? Who’s that? This build leans into the power and precision of the MORS by adding to its Fire Rate, Range, and Accuracy, helping out with those long-range snipes on bigger maps.
Best MORS class in MW3 multiplayer
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Secondary: Renetti
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Field Upgrade: Munitions Box
- Glove: Quick-Grip Gloves
- Boots: Lightweight Boots
- Gear: Ghost T/V Camo
When running and gunning, I like to use the Quick-Grip Gloves so I can switch to my Renetti with ease, and Ghost T/V Camo will help me land some surprise shots on unsuspecting enemies when they have a UAV up in the air.