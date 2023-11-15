More than just a burst-fire sidearm to swap to.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has no shortage of secondary weapon options, but we think you’re best set up if you use our best Renetti loadout in MW3 for when it’s time to pub-stomp online.

You can throw the Renetti on just about any class in MW3 and be just fine, but there are some attachments you should consider when it’s fully leveled up to turn it into a true monster that’s hidden in your back pocket.

Check out what we think is the best Renetti loadout in MW3 down below, along with a bonus second option for hardcore grinders.

Best Renetti loadout and class setup in MW3

Deadly at multiple distances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether you’re grinding camos for it or just throwing it on your favorite class as a viable secondary weapon, the Renetti is one of the better handguns in all of MW3, so make sure to level it up ASAP.

Best Renetti attachments in MW3

Barrel: MK2 Renetti Long Barrel

MK2 Renetti Long Barrel Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 30 Round Mag or 24 Round Mag

30 Round Mag or 24 Round Mag Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip

Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip Trigger Action: Bruen Express

I love this setup for the Renetti because the attachments turn it into more than just a gun you swap to when your primary runs out of ammo. It’s a gun that can do some serious damage at mid-range thanks to higher damage, a faster fire rate, and longer range.

This setup is a two or three-burst kill at mid-range, meaning it can hold its own against some submachine guns in MW3. Speaking of SMGs, there’s something called Aftermarket Parts that you should take a look at if you want to really supe up the Renetti.

Best JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit setup in MW3

It’s basically an SMG in your back pocket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aftermarket Parts: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip

The JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit, a set of Aftermarket Parts that can be unlocked once you reach max level with the Renetti, turns it into a submachine gun that you can equip in your secondary slot.

I like these attachments, especially the 50 Round Drum, because you’re basically carrying around two primary weapons. It’s a go-to secondary option for sniper rifle classes, allowing players to defend themselves with ease from anybody who pushes their perch position.