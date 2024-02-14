How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3 and Warzone

Call of Duty has taken a page out of Gears of War with its latest Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The JAK Limb Ripper Aftermarket Part is something that would make Marcus Fenix very excited because it can turn several guns into a Lancer from the classic third-person shooter franchise.

That’s right, it’s an underbarrel chainsaw that players can use to saw through enemies for quick and easy melee kills—or, even better, to chop down hordes of undead in MW3 Zombies mode.

Here’s how to get the new JAK Limb Ripper Aftermarket Part in MW3.

How to get the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3

Get to grinding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Limb Ripper is a reward for finishing five weekly challenges in season two, week two of CoD: MW3.

Five challenges can be completed in any of the game’s three modes, including multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone, so whichever game type you prefer will help you unlock the new item quickly.

Here are all of the challenges for week two of season two in MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 multiplayer

Get 30 operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a recommended weapon

Get 10 operator kills with the gun-butt of a recommended weapon

Get 10 operator Point Blank kills with a recommended weapon

Get three operator melee kills in a life three times

Get 20 operator kills with an underbarrel lethal attachment equipped to a recommended weapon

Get 15 operator kills with throwing knives

Perform 10 finishing moves on enemy operators

MW3 Zombies

Get 50 kills with a recommended melee weapon while Frenzied Guard is active

Get 500 critical kills with a recommended weapon

Get 250 kills with a recommended weapon with Fire damage

Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a recommended melee weapon

Get 10 zombie kills with a throwing knife

Get 150 kills with a recommended weapon while having at least four perks active

Get one Mega Abomination kill with a recommended weapon

Warzone