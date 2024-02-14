Category:
CoD

How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3 and Warzone

Rip and tear!
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 12:18 pm
JAK Limb Ripper Kit in MW3
Image via Activision

Call of Duty has taken a page out of Gears of War with its latest Aftermarket Part in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The JAK Limb Ripper Aftermarket Part is something that would make Marcus Fenix very excited because it can turn several guns into a Lancer from the classic third-person shooter franchise.

That’s right, it’s an underbarrel chainsaw that players can use to saw through enemies for quick and easy melee kills—or, even better, to chop down hordes of undead in MW3 Zombies mode.

Here’s how to get the new JAK Limb Ripper Aftermarket Part in MW3.

How to get the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3

MW3 season two week two challenges.
Get to grinding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Limb Ripper is a reward for finishing five weekly challenges in season two, week two of CoD: MW3.

Five challenges can be completed in any of the game’s three modes, including multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone, so whichever game type you prefer will help you unlock the new item quickly.

Here are all of the challenges for week two of season two in MW3 and Warzone.

MW3 multiplayer

  • Get 30 operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a recommended weapon
  • Get 10 operator kills with the gun-butt of a recommended weapon
  • Get 10 operator Point Blank kills with a recommended weapon
  • Get three operator melee kills in a life three times
  • Get 20 operator kills with an underbarrel lethal attachment equipped to a recommended weapon
  • Get 15 operator kills with throwing knives
  • Perform 10 finishing moves on enemy operators

MW3 Zombies

  • Get 50 kills with a recommended melee weapon while Frenzied Guard is active
  • Get 500 critical kills with a recommended weapon
  • Get 250 kills with a recommended weapon with Fire damage
  • Get 10 kills without being hit 20 times with a recommended melee weapon
  • Get 10 zombie kills with a throwing knife
  • Get 150 kills with a recommended weapon while having at least four perks active
  • Get one Mega Abomination kill with a recommended weapon

Warzone

  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the northwest region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the eastern region (Military Base or Farms)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 operator kills in the central region (Old Town, Low Town)
  • In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times
  • In Warzone, complete 15 contracts
  • In Warzone, get 40 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.