Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is full of replayability and fun unlocks for players, including weekly challenges and limited-time camos. To unlock cool stuff, you need to know how to view weekly challenges in MW3 to track your progress.

Each week in MW3 adds a new set of weekly challenges and new rewards for players to earn. In the preseason of MW3, the big prize is the Golden River animated weapon camo.

If you’ve finished “all four weekly challenges” like the Golden River challenge says and don’t have any progress, don’t worry, your game is bugged. The challenge is just worded very poorly. But to track your progress, let’s find where they are first.

Here’s how to view and unlock weekly challenges in MW3.

How to view weekly challenges in MW3

To view weekly challenges, simply press the Options button on PS5 to open up the in-game menus (F1 key on PC) and then select Challenges.

Select Challenges. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Browse the menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, you can see all subsets of challenges in MW3, including Weekly, Daily, Armory Unlocks, Weapons, Operator Challenges, and Calling Cards. Select Weekly and take a peek at what you have to do.

There’s a set of weekly challenges for every week in a season. Before season one in MW3, we are in season zero. During season zero, there are four weeks’ worth of challenges both in multiplayer and Zombies. You can swap between weeks by pressing L1 and R1.

The camo won’t be available until week four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To earn the rewards, you must complete the challenges listed, like getting 20 Operator Kills with the MCW, for example. For rewards, the JAK Raven kit is unlocked by completing any five challenges in week one.

It appears like the challenges may not be tracking, but there’s something else going on here.

Weekly Challenges not tracking in MW3

This is important to know: If you want to get credit for one of the four weekly challenges towards the Golden River camo, you need to complete every challenge for every week. This means no one will be able to get Golden River until week four at the earliest.

The wording in the game is not proper and should hopefully be fixed in an upcoming patch. But to get Golden River and all future Weekly Camos, you will need to finish all challenges in every week of a given season.

Make sure to complete all the challenges in both MP and Zombies to unlock each season’s special camo.