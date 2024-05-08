How to unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Did you know that Modern Warfare 3’s AMR9 submachine gun was also in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare?

The SMG first appeared almost 10 years ago in AW under the same name, but that gun was very different than what we know it as in 2024. Now, thanks to a new Aftermarket Part, the old AMR9 is back with a new Conversion Kit that restores its old glory.

Here’s everything to know about the JAK Atlas Conversion Kit in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone?

Burst it down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Atlas Kit is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the AMR9 SMG that converts the gun “into an extremely lethal and accurate five-round burst carbine chambered in 556.”

How to get the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Get these done to earn it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3, you must finish any five weekly challenges in MW3’s season three, week six. The challenges are available in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone.

Here are the challenges you can complete to get the new Aftermarket Part:

MW3 multiplayer

Get 15 operator headshot kills with recommended battle rifles.

Get 20 operator moving Kills while aiming down sights with recommended battle rifles.

Get 25 operator Kills with a recommended weapon set to single-fire mode.

Get 15 operator One-Shot One-Kills with a suppressed KATT-AMR.

Get 25 operator kills with sights equipped to recommended SMGs.

Get 15 operator hipfire kills with suppressed recommended SMGs.

Get 15 operator quickscope kills with the MCW.

MW3 Zombies

Get 200 critical kills with recommended assault rifles while aiming down sights.

Get 300 kills with a recommended battle while Stamin-Up is active.

Get 30 shielded soldier kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 200 kills with a recommended Pack-A-Punched SMG in High Threat Zone.

Get 75 Mercenary kills with a recommended sniper.

Get 750 Zombie kills with a recommended SMG.

Get five rapid kills 20 times with a recommended battle rifle.

Warzone

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 loot caches in the North-East region.

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 loot caches in the Central region.

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 loot caches in the North-West region.

In Warzone Rebirth Island, open 20 loot caches in the South-West region.

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times.

In Warzone, perform a Squad Assemble five times.

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

