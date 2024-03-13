How to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3

Another weekly reset in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone means new challenges and gear to chase.

In CoD: MW3’s season two, week six, the new gear is another Aftermarket Part Conversion Kit for an existing weapon. This time, it’s another kit for the Holger 556, one of the most popular assault rifles in the game. It’s called the JAK Backsaw Kit and it sounds quite interesting.

Here’s how to get the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3.

What is the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3?

The JAK Backsaw Kit is an Aftermarket Part Conversion Kit for the Holger 556 in MW3 and Warzone. The part will allow you to “attach a high-capacity drum magazine to the Holger 556 alongside a double-barrel configuration allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at a time.”

How to get the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3

Get ’em done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Backsaw Kit is the unlockable reward for the weekly challenge in MW3’s season two, week six. Players must complete any five challenges in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone to unlock the part.

Here are all of the challenges in MW3’s season two, week six.

MW3 multiplayer

Get 15 operator hipfire kills with recommended assault rifles

Get 10 operator double kills with recommended SMGs

Get 10 operator hipfire kills with recommended LMGs

Get 20 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended LMGs

Get 30 operator hipfire kills with recommended SMGs

Get 20 operator kills while aiming down sights with a recommended shotgun

Get 15 operator point blank kills with the Holger 556

MW3 Zombies

Get 250 kills in full-auto fire mode with a recommended battle rifle

Get 150 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Longbow

Get 250 critical kills with a Pack-A-Punched recommended weapon

Get 250 kills with the Haymaker at Epic (purple) rarity or higher

Get five Special Zombie critical kills with a recommended weapon

Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556

Get 250 kills with a silenced recommended battle rifle

Warzone