Category:
CoD

How to unlock the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3

A new take on a favorite AR.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 11:27 am
JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another weekly reset in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone means new challenges and gear to chase.

Recommended Videos

In CoD: MW3’s season two, week six, the new gear is another Aftermarket Part Conversion Kit for an existing weapon. This time, it’s another kit for the Holger 556, one of the most popular assault rifles in the game. It’s called the JAK Backsaw Kit and it sounds quite interesting.

Here’s how to get the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3.

What is the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3?

The JAK Backsaw Kit is an Aftermarket Part Conversion Kit for the Holger 556 in MW3 and Warzone. The part will allow you to “attach a high-capacity drum magazine to the Holger 556 alongside a double-barrel configuration allowing the weapon to fire two bullets at a time.”

How to get the JAK Backsaw Kit in MW3

Get ’em done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Backsaw Kit is the unlockable reward for the weekly challenge in MW3’s season two, week six. Players must complete any five challenges in MW3 multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone to unlock the part.

Here are all of the challenges in MW3’s season two, week six.

MW3 multiplayer

  • Get 15 operator hipfire kills with recommended assault rifles
  • Get 10 operator double kills with recommended SMGs
  • Get 10 operator hipfire kills with recommended LMGs
  • Get 20 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended LMGs
  • Get 30 operator hipfire kills with recommended SMGs
  • Get 20 operator kills while aiming down sights with a recommended shotgun
  • Get 15 operator point blank kills with the Holger 556

MW3 Zombies

  • Get 250 kills in full-auto fire mode with a recommended battle rifle
  • Get 150 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Longbow
  • Get 250 critical kills with a Pack-A-Punched recommended weapon
  • Get 250 kills with the Haymaker at Epic (purple) rarity or higher
  • Get five Special Zombie critical kills with a recommended weapon
  • Get 300 kills with a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556
  • Get 250 kills with a silenced recommended battle rifle

Warzone

  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the North region (Gethouse, Keep, Terraces)
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the West region (Graveyard, Overlook, Town)
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the East region (Konni Outpost, Lighthouse, Pier, Winery)
  • In Warzone Fortune’s Keep, open 20 loot caches in the South region (Ground Zero)
  • In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times
  • In Warzone, complete 15 contracts
  • In Warzone, get 40 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon
related content
Read Article MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control
Capture The Flag
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Latest patch for MW3, Warzone changes up Haymaker shotgun and Longbow sniper rifle
MW3 stim shot
Category: CoD
CoD
Latest patch for MW3, Warzone changes up Haymaker shotgun and Longbow sniper rifle
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 13, 2024
Read Article When does MW3 season 2 end?
New Warlord in MW3 Zombies season 2.
Category: CoD
CoD
When does MW3 season 2 end?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control
Capture The Flag
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 devs shares good news for CDL fans who hate Control
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Latest patch for MW3, Warzone changes up Haymaker shotgun and Longbow sniper rifle
MW3 stim shot
Category: CoD
CoD
Latest patch for MW3, Warzone changes up Haymaker shotgun and Longbow sniper rifle
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 13, 2024
Read Article When does MW3 season 2 end?
New Warlord in MW3 Zombies season 2.
Category: CoD
CoD
When does MW3 season 2 end?
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 13, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.