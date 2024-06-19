How to unlock the JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 and Warzone

Thump. Thump. Thump. You’ve likely heard this sound in a multitude of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer matches, especially if you play Hardcore modes.

Recommended Videos

Well, luckily (or unfortunately, depending on how you feel), RGL-80 abusers will have a new toy to have fun with thanks to an Aftermarket Part added in MW3’s season four, so don’t be surprised if your lobbies are full of thumps.

Here’s everything to know about the JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 and Warzone?

Get ready to thump ’em. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Thumper-656 is an Aftermarket Part for the RGL-80 launcher in MW3 and Warzone. It’s described in-game as “an improved long barrel for an infantry-carried grenade launcher” that “fires projectiles at higher velocities and distances” and is “compatible with a wider variety of launcher projectiles.”

With the JAK Thumper-656 equipped, the RGL-80 can fire different projectiles, including drill charges to root out campers, sticky explosives, slugs, or impact grenades.

How to get the JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 and Warzone

A relatively easy week. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the JAK Thumper-656 in MW3 and Warzone, you must complete any five weekly challenges within week four of MW3’s season four. The challenges can be finished in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, or Warzone.

Here’s the full list of challenges (finish any five) to unlock the new Aftermarket Part.

MW3 season four, week four challenges

MW3 multiplayer

Get 10 kills against operators who are blinded or stunned

Get 20 operator kills while using explosive ammo

Get 10 operator kills with a Bomb Drone or Mosquito Drone

Destroy eight aerial killstreaks

Place top of the leaderboard three times

Get three operator kills after death

Get three operator double kills with grenades or launchers

MW3 Zombies

Get 300 kills with Frost damage with a recommended weapon

Get 300 Fire damage kills with a recommended weapon

Get 300 Explosive damage kills with a recommended weapon

Destroy 15 Counter-UAVs in Mercenary camps

Get two Warlord kills with a recommended weapon

Get 50 kills with a recommended melee weapon while Frenzied Guard is active

Get five kills with a Monkey Bomb five times

Warzone

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the North-West region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Eastern region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Southern region

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the Central region

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts

In Warzone, get 10 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy