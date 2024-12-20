How to fix the ‘could not complete matchmaking’ bug in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty with friends is always a good time until you run into errors with matchmaking or other connection-related issues.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone are often susceptible to errors and bugs that make it impossible to play the game. Unfortunately for players, this happens more than any gamer or developer would like, but it’s just a part of the gaming landscape in modern days.

Sometimes, a “could not complete matchmaking” bug can prevent anyone from queuing up for games in BO6 or Warzone. Here’s what you can do to try and fix the problem and get back in the game.

‘Could not complete matchmaking’ error in BO6 and Warzone solutions

What gives? Image via Activision

If you’re receiving the “could not complete matchmaking” error in BO6 or Warzone, restart your game to download the latest update. It’s likely that it’s some kind of a bug on the server’s side of the game. This error persisted on Dec. 20, 2024, and Activision was quick to deploy a fix for it.

🛠️ #BlackOps6 #Warzone



We have deployed a fix and players are now able to matchmake in #BlackOps6 and #Warzone.



Players may need to restart to obtain the latest update. https://t.co/h68aJJnN9k — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 20, 2024

The company investigated the issue and found a fast method to deploy an update to fix whatever the problem was, recommending that players restart their games to download a new update for CoD.

If restarting your game doesn’t work, then it’s possible that the error requires further fixing from Activision, but there are a couple of things you can try to get your game working again in hopes that you’ll be back online in no time.

Restart your modem

The matchmaking error could be happening if your internet connection is unstable. The first thing to do in this situation is make sure your internet is working properly, and if not, restart it by unplugging it for 30 seconds and then plugging it back in.

Restart your console or PC

The error could also have to do with your console or PC, so try restarting them as well to see if the error persists. This is not a likely fix, but it’s possible some kind of snag is happening in between your platform and the game’s connection.

If you think your internet is still having issues after restarting your modem, then it may be time to contact your internet service provider. At the very least, search online and see if people in your area are having problems with your same ISP.

Wait it out

Most of the time, however, all you can really do is just wait for whatever is plaguing the game to get fixed or fix itself. Wait it out by playing another game, getting some chores done, doing some work, or whatever else you do to pass the time.

