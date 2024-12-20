Best Goblin Mk2 build and loadout in Black Ops 6

The Goblin Mk2 is a hard-hitting semi-automatic rifle in Black Ops 6, excelling in close to mid-range combat with its high damage and minimal recoil. While it may not be as versatile as other assault rifles, the Goblin Mk2 shines with the right attachments, turning it into a formidable weapon for multiplayer and Zombies.

In this guide, we’ll explore the best Goblin Mk2 build and loadout to maximize its potential and dominate your matches.

How to unlock the Goblin Mk2

The Goblin Mk2 becomes available at level 46, and while it may lack the versatility of other assault rifles like the AK-74 or XM4, it performs exceptionally well in mid-to-long-range combat. It struggles a bit in close-quarters, which is why you need the best possible setup for long-range precision.

Best Goblin Mk2 loadout in Black Ops 6

In-depth stats and spray pattern for Goblin Mk2. Image via TheXclusiveAce on Youtube

Optic – Merlin Mini : A compact and reliable optic that ensures precision targeting for close to mid-range engagements.

– : A compact and reliable optic that ensures precision targeting for close to mid-range engagements. Muzzle – Compensator : Reduces recoil and improves kick reset, allowing for better control during sustained fire.

– : Reduces recoil and improves kick reset, allowing for better control during sustained fire. Barrel – Reinforced Barrel : Enhances weapon durability and improves accuracy over longer engagements, making it more effective at mid-range.

– : Enhances weapon durability and improves accuracy over longer engagements, making it more effective at mid-range. Underbarrel – Precision Foregrip : Reduces idle sway for stability, ensuring shots land accurately on target.

– : Reduces idle sway for stability, ensuring shots land accurately on target. Rear Grip – Commando Grip : Provides steadier handling and recoil control, crucial for maintaining accuracy during rapid semi-automatic firing.

– : Provides steadier handling and recoil control, crucial for maintaining accuracy during rapid semi-automatic firing. Stock – Balanced Stock : Increases flinch resistance and helps maintain accuracy under pressure during gunfights.

– : Increases flinch resistance and helps maintain accuracy under pressure during gunfights. Laser – Target Laser : Enhances aim walking steadiness and reduces aiming idle sway delay, keeping your crosshairs on target.

– : Enhances aim walking steadiness and reduces aiming idle sway delay, keeping your crosshairs on target. Fire Mod – Recoil Springs: Further reduces recoil, allowing for greater precision and ease of control in prolonged firefights.

The Merlin Mini optic is ideal for the Goblin Mk2, offering low visual obstruction and 1x magnification for close-range combat. It ensures quick target acquisition, while a Compensator reduces vertical recoil for better control. Players can also experiment with a Ported Compensator and compare results.

To enhance accuracy and range, the Precision Foregrip minimizes aiming sway, while the Reinforced Barrel boosts bullet velocity and damage range, making the weapon effective in close and mid-range scenarios. The Extended Mag I adds extra rounds without increasing reload time, ensuring a balance between firepower and efficiency during prolonged engagements.

For handling and mobility, the Commando Grip improves sprint-to-fire and aim-down-sight speeds, while the Balanced Stock enhances movement speed while aiming or hip-firing. Finally, Recoil Springs offset recoil from the barrel upgrade, providing smoother handling and control, making the Goblin Mk2 a versatile and powerful choice in BO6.

Best Goblin Mk2 Perks, Equipment and Wildcards

Perks

Scavenger – Ensures you stay stocked by automatically collecting ammo and equipment from fallen enemies. This is crucial since the Goblin Mk2 has limited ammo.

– Ensures you stay stocked by automatically collecting ammo and equipment from fallen enemies. This is crucial since the Goblin Mk2 has limited ammo. Assassin – Highlights enemies on a kill streak, marking them on the map. Eliminating these targets not only disrupts their momentum but also grants bonus points, helping you level up faster.

– Highlights enemies on a kill streak, marking them on the map. Eliminating these targets not only disrupts their momentum but also grants bonus points, helping you level up faster. Double Time – Doubles your tactical sprint duration, giving you increased mobility. This perk is invaluable for dodging enemy fire and quickly repositioning during combat.

Specialty

Enforcer – Improves your movement speed and health regeneration after securing eliminations. This specialty ensures you remain agile and ready for consecutive encounters, making it ideal for aggressive gameplay.

Wildcard

Gunfighter – Expands your primary weapon’s attachment slots, allowing you to fully optimize the Goblin Mk2 with up to eight attachments for maximum performance.

Lethal, Tactical, and Melee Equipment

Lethal – Combat Axe: A throwable melee weapon that eliminates enemies on contact. Its precision and lethality make it a good tool for surprise eliminations.

– A throwable melee weapon that eliminates enemies on contact. Its precision and lethality make it a good tool for surprise eliminations. Tactica l – Stim Shot : Essential for quick health recovery during intense battles. With its immediate healing effect, it allows you to bounce back from damage and stay in the fight.

l – : Essential for quick health recovery during intense battles. With its immediate healing effect, it allows you to bounce back from damage and stay in the fight. Melee – Knife: Provides a swift and reliable one-hit elimination, perfect for close encounters or silent takedowns.

Field Upgrade

War Cry – Boosts your team’s performance, making it a strategic choice for turning the tide in close matches.

All Goblin Mk2 Camos in Black Ops 6. Image via Dot Esports

Best Secondary Weapon for the Goblin Mk2 Loadout

GS45 Pistol : The GS45 is a reliable semi-automatic pistol, perfect for close-range encounters when your primary weapon runs out of ammo. Its precise shots and dependable damage output make it an excellent fallback option.

: The GS45 is a reliable semi-automatic pistol, perfect for close-range encounters when your primary weapon runs out of ammo. Its precise shots and dependable damage output make it an excellent fallback option. Grekhova Pistol: The Grekhova is a fully automatic pistol with a rapid fire rate, ideal for finishing off enemies during intense firefights. While its damage is lower than the Goblin Mk2, its quick handling and high rate of fire make it a valuable companion for fast-paced engagements, allowing you to secure eliminations efficiently.

Both choices offer distinct advantages: the GS45 focuses on precision, while the Grekhova provides speed and rapid firepower, making either a strong secondary weapon to complement and complete the best Goblin Mk2 build in BO6. For more information on weapons, check out our comprehensive guide to all weapons in BO6 to explore other options that suit your playstyle.

