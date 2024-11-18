Forgot password
Akimbo GS45 Zombies BO6 build
Screenshot by Dot Esports
CoD

The best GS45 loadout in Black Ops 6

Remember, it's always faster to swap to your sidearm instead of reloading. But when you're killing Zombies, sometimes you just need two explosive pistols instead of one.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
Published: Nov 18, 2024 05:11 pm

While often an afterthought when it comes to building a loadout in Call of Duty, a good pistol can truly turn the tide of battle on occasion, and the best loadout for the GS45 fits that bill.

When zooming around the map in Black Ops 6, every second and every shot counts thanks to omnimovement and everyone’s ability to quickly turn and fire on enemies. That extra second when you’re out of ammo in your SMG or AR can be mitigated by swapping to a solid handgun.

Not only that, but would you believe one of the best weapons in BO6 Zombies is a pistol? That’s right. Thanks to the Pack-a-Punch machine, you can turn an otherwise uninspiring sidearm into a Zombie-slaying machine capable of massive swaths of destruction. Say hello to the GS45.

Keep on reading for our picks for attachments to use on the best GS45 loadout in BO6.

Best GS45 loadout in BO6 multiplayer

Best GS45 loadout in BO6 multiplayer, featuring a small pistol with a wrapped grip.
A solid, all-around pistol. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MuzzlePorted Compensator
(First Shot Recoil Control, Vertical Recoil Control)
BarrelLong Barrel
(Damage Rage)
MagazineExtended Mag I
(Magazine Size – 17)
Rear GripQuickdraw Grip
(Aim Down Sight Speed)
Fire ModsRapid Fire
(Fire Rate)
  • Primary weapon: Ames 85 or Jackal PDW
  • Melee: Knife
  • Tactical: Concussion
  • Lethal: Frag
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System
  • Perk 1: Ninja
  • Perk 2: Fast Hands
  • Perk 3: Double Time
  • Wildcard: Gunfighter

When equipped with Fast Hands in the Perk Two slot, this GS45 build is great for quickly swapping to when you’re running out of ammo in your primary weapon and still have some foes to kill. Your first shot recoil will be solid thanks to the Ported Compensator, and Rapid Fire means you’ll be able to empty the clip quickly.

The GS45 does not have the firepower of the Grekhova’s full-auto capabilities, nor the massive magazine and accuracy of the Stryder .22, but it’s still a very solid secondary weapon for BO6 multiplayer.

Best Zombies GS45 loadout in BO6

Best GS45 loadout in BO6 Zombies, a short pistol with a large magazine coming from the handle.
Akimbo assassin. Screenshot by Dot Esports
SlotAttachment
MagazineExtended Mag II
(Magazine Size – 24)
Rear GripCQB Grip
(Dive to Fire Speed, Slide to Fire Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed)
StockAkimbo GS45
(Dual Wield)
LaserSteady Aim Laser
(Hipfire Spread)
Fire ModsRapid Fire
(Fire Rate)

Zombies mode is where the GS45 truly shines, especially when using the Akimbo attachment in the Stock slot. When using this loadout, visit the Pack-a-Punch machine to turn the pistols into Mustang and Sally, the iconic dual wield pistols from the original Black Ops box art.

When Pack-a-Punched, these pistols deal massive, explosive damage, and have the ability to take down Zombies in one shot until high rounds. When you’re trying to rack up kills or XP, this is the loadout to go with.

