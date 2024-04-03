How to unlock the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Season three of Modern Warfare 3 arrived with a new Aftermarket Part for players to unlock, changing up an LMG in a big way.

The JAK Shadow Titan Kit was added to MW3 and Warzone as part of season three‘s first week, and it’s a simple unlock no matter what game mode you play. It’s a fun addition to the game and can be procured by completing a few challenges.

Here’s how to get the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in MW3.

What is the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in MW3?

Trade damage for speed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Shadow Titan Kit is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the Bruen Mk9 in MW3.

This Conversion Kit takes the massive LMG and turns it into “a compact and integrally suppressed light support weapon chambered in 300 blackout” ammunition, meaning there’s more maneuverability and a suppressor, but also a smaller magazine and less Bullet Velocity and Range.

How to get the JAK Shadow Titan Kit in MW3

Get them done, soldier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Shadow Titan Kit is unlocked as part of the weekly challenges in week one of season three in MW3. Players can get the new part by finishing any five of that week’s challenges within MW3 multiplayer, Warzone, or Zombies.

Here are the challenges you can complete to get the AMP:

MW3 multiplayer

Get 35 operator crouch kills while aiming down sights with recommended LMGs.

Get 30 operator quickscope kills with recommended LMGs.

Get 30 operator headshot kills with recommended LMGs.

Complete eight reloads with a recommended LMG while taking damage.

Get 25 operator Tac-Stance kills with suppressed recommended LMGs.

Get 30 operator quickscope kills with recommended SMGs.

Get four operator kills with one magazine three times with recommended LMGs.

Warzone

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the North-East Region.

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the North-West region.

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the Central region.

In Warzone Rebirth Island, get 15 operator kills in the South-West region.

In Warzone, place in the top 10 seven times.

In Warzone, revive a teammate 15 times.

In Warzone, open 75 loot caches.

MW3 Zombies

Get 750 kills with a recommended LMG.

Get 300 kills with a recommended LMG with Cryofreeze.

Get 200 critical kills with a recommended LMG.

Get 30 Special Zombie kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 300 kills with a recommended LMG while aiming down sights.

Get 300 kills with a recommended Pack-a-Punched assault rifle.

Get 150 Mercenary kills with a recommended weapon.

