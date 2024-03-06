Category:
How to get the JAK Burnout Kit in MW3

Watch the world burn.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 introduces fun and exciting additions to the game each week with Aftermarket Parts, and week five of season two does not buck the trend.

The new Aftermarket Part available at Season Two Reloaded‘s launch is a pretty fun one. The JAK Burnout Kit increases the fire rate, damage falloff, bullet velocity, and limb damage for one of MW3’s LMGs by adding “an adverse fire functionality that pushes the weapon to extreme fire rates but hurts accuracy as the barrel overheats.”

Is the JAK Burnout Kit worth it? That’s up for you to decide, so we’ve got you covered with an explanation of what it is and how to get it so you can throw it on your multiplayer class and decide if it’s your next favorite weapon or absolute trash.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the JAK Burnout Kit in CoD: MW3 and Warzone.

What is the JAK Burnout Kit in MW3?

JAK Burnout Kit season 2 MW3 Aftermarket Part
Here she is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Burnout Kit is an Aftermarket Part and Conversion Kit for the Holger 26 LMG. Once unlocked, it changes the functionality of the weapon by changing its stats in a big way.

How to get the JAK Burnout Kit in MW3 and Warzone

Sector B21 in MW3 season 2 battle pass
This new sector appeared in Season Two Reloaded. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The JAK Burnout Kit can be unlocked as part of a challenge in Sector B21 in the season two battle pass. The challenge to unlock the JAK Burnout Kit is as follows:

  • Get five operator or special zombie kills with throwing knives.

Simply equip the throwing knife and head into MW3 multiplayer, like on a small map playlist (Das Haus, Shipment, Stash House, etc.) and begin tossing throwing knives at enemy players.

If you’re a Zombies fan, simply do the same but wait to use your throwing knife to finish off special zombie enemies like the Mimic, Mangler, or Disciple.

Category:
