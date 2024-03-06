Ready to reload? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Season Two Reloaded update is here with some new stuff for players to enjoy midway through the season.

While not as substantial or big as a regular seasonal update, Season Two Reloaded refreshes MW3 multiplayer with some new modes, maps, store bundles, and some weapon balancing to potentially change up the meta.

Suit up and get ready to get the squad back together, because here’s everything coming in MW3’s Season Two Reloaded patch notes.

MW3 multiplayer patch notes: Season Two Reloaded

Reload and re-group. Image via Activision

Along with Zombies and Warzone, MW3’s multiplayer is getting some changes and new content in the midseason update for season two. Here’s everything coming in today’s update.

Weapon balancing

Season Two Reloaded introduced several weapon changes for MW3 multiplayer, including some hefty nerfs to the BAS-B, which has been a meta weapon for some time in MW3. Other changes include tweaks for the RAM-9, AMR9, and many others.

To check out all of the changes, visit the CoD website.

New weapons: SOA Subverter and Soulrender

Slice ’em up. Image via Activision

A new battle rifle, the SOA Subverter, and the Soulrender melee sword highlight the new weapon offerings. The battle rifle can be unlocked with a challenge, and the Soulrender is now found within a previously-classified battle pass sector.

Remastered map: Das Haus

An old favorite is back. Image via Activision

Das Haus, the popular small map from Call of Duty: Vanguard, is back with a fresh coat of paint and a modern setting, adding yet another good small map for those who love grinding weapons and camos without much time between gunfights.

New game modes

Big folks only. Image via Activision

Two new modes are joining MW3 in Season Two Reloaded, called Juggermosh and Bounty.

In Juggermosh, a third-person mode, all players spawn in as Juggernauts wearing special Warhammer 40,000 skins. Players will fight over a one-hit-kill melee weapon in the center of the map while battling it out with miniguns and massive armor suits.

Bounty is a variant of Team Deathmatch, where players have infinite lives but must reach a score limit to win. Each team’s highest-scoring player will become a high-value target that must be killed for extra points.

New limited-time events

Many new events are coming with Season Two Reloaded, including two collaborations. All events offer their own challenges and unique rewards.

Dune: Rule of Fate (March 6 to 13)

Will you fight as a Harkonnen? Image via Activision

A new camo is available for players to unlock as part of the celebration for Dune: Part II in theaters.

Warhammer 40,000: For the Emperor! (March 13 to 27)

Warhammer fans eating well. Image via Activision

The Warhammer 40K collab also includes this event, featuring 10 rewards to earn, including a special WSP-9 weapon blueprint.

Vortex: Decay’s Realm (March 27 to April 3)

Welcome back, Vortex. Image via Activision

The Ray Gun mode returns in the update, including two new map variants and a slew of rewards.

New collaborations

Be the King. Image via Activision

Along with the aforementioned Warhammer and Dune collaborations, there’s also a Tracer Pack for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie, which releases later this month.