How to unlock Soulrender in MW3 and Warzone

Time to get up close and personal.
Published: Mar 4, 2024 02:42 pm
Call of Duty players come in all forms, whether they prefer long-range battles, shotguns for maximum damage, or sprinting around with melee weapons.

Those melee fans are going to be having fun in Modern Warfare 3‘s Season Two Reloaded update, which adds the Soulrender sword melee weapon to the game among other changes and additions. And it’s not just your average one-hit melee weapon—it comes with its own unique moves.

The Soulrender is “a ceremonial blade capable of razor-sharp cuts and deadly melee action in close-quarters combat,” according to Activision. Basically, this just means it’ll slice you up before you even realize you’re in a fight. Here’s how to get MW3 and Warzone’s newest melee weapon, the Soulrender, in Season Two Reloaded.

How to get the Soulrender sword in MW3 and Warzone

The Soulrender sword can be unlocked by completing the challenges within the previously classified battle pass sector in the season two battle pass for MW3 and Warzone.

In Season One Reloaded, the HRM-9 SMG was unlocked the same way. The classified sector lists a challenge for each item within it, plus one that must be finished to unlock the gun itself when the sector is complete.

“A vicious blade of impeccably forged steel, the Soulrender one-handed sword slices quickly and deeply, with rapid slashes — use your aim button while holding ‘fire’ enables a guard stance,” Activision said. “Release the guard for an instant slice, allowing for expert timing when rapidly approaching a victim. Offering excellent damage and better mobility than any of the larger melee weapons, take this into the fight when facing down the living or the undead.

Once the sector is live, the challenges can be completed and the Soulrender can be unlocked to add to your growing collection of melee weapons.

This article will be updated with more information about the Soulrender and its associated challenges once it becomes available in Season Two Reloaded on March 6.

