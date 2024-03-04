Every new feature in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded: Bunker Buster, PDS field upgrade, Research Vessel

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded adds a few new features that are worth keeping an eye on. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming mid-season update.

Recommended Videos

Fresh off the heels of Season Two, which introduced Fortune’s Keep, Resurgence Ranked Play, and a long list of weapon-balancing changes, Raven Software followed that update by finally adding a new killstreak and field upgrade that has the potential to shake up the battle royale’s meta.

Let’s jump right into the first batch of newly introduced Season Two Reloaded additions.

Warzone Season 2 Reloaded preview blog

Raven Software released a blog giving community members a sneak peek of what to expect from the Season Two Reloaded update that goes live on March 6 at 11am CT. Multiplayer fans have a new 6v6 map, limited-time-mode, and map variants to look forward to.

Meanwhile, a new killstreak, field upgrade, and POI are the main highlights for Warzone.

What is the Bunker Buster killstreak in Warzone?

The Bunker Buster is perfect for taking care of campers.

The Bunker Buster is a new killstreak that drops a missile capable of sending an explosive blast through multiple floors and leaves a column of gas behind.

Warzone’s Season Two update made quality-of-life changes that impacted killstreaks and their ability to catch enemies off guard. The danger zone tac map notification is a new icon that shows an area any given Precision Airstrike will cover, and the existing warning had its range extended. As a result, it’s less likely to down an enemy. Additionally, players now see a red outline on their mini-maps indicating the area each UAV covers, leading to some concerns that killstreaks lost some of their luster. However, we don’t know yet if the Bunker Buster will triffer this danger zone warning.

Based on the description alone, the Bunker Buster could be absolutely lethal, especially if there is no warning of where the missile will land.

Fortune’s Keep Research Vessel POI, explained

Research Vessel is a new mobile POI on Fortune’s Keep. The ship provides access to a decontamination station that protects players from the gas, a UAV Tower, and there are unique and exclusive items from the ship’s buy station. Additionally, you can alert enemies and challenge them by honking the horn. When you are in danger, there is a helicopter that can be used to escape.

The devs also briefly mentioned part of the ship is packed with high-tier loot, but didn’t share how to access it.

What is the Portable Decontamination Station in Warzone?

Returning from the original Warzone, the Portable Decontamination Station (PDS) field upgrade creates a temporary safe zone for operators stuck in the storm. However, there is a tradeoff, as it reveals a team’s location on the mini-map while in use, and the duration of the field upgrade shortens after the sixth circle of gas.

In the original Warzone, PDS field upgrades provided clean air for around 13 seconds. It’s unclear if that will be the same this time around. Additionally, players can attach the field upgrade to a vehicle, use it in water, or near a buy station to reactivate it.