Warzone season 2 set to add back PDS Field Upgrade

Watch your back while running to the next circle.
Ryan Lemay
Published: Jan 31, 2024 02:52 pm
PDS in Warzone
Raven Software ramped up excitement for Warzone season 2 by announcing the Personal Decontamination Station (PDS) Field Upgrade is making a long-awaited return.

Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone changed how gas works and any strategy around using it to your advantage. The first three circles closer faster now, but the final three circles close slower, meaning players will have plenty of time to fight in the gas or use it to their advantage.

A player using a horizontal zipline in Warzone.
Clean up your surroundings. Image via Activision

You also need to factor in the new Irradiated Perk, which makes it possible to survive 15 seconds in the gas without a mask, and players finally have the option to equip a gas mask manually. Gas strategy is about to get even more complex in season 2, with the re-introduction of PDS Field Upgrades.

What is the PDS Field Upgrade in Warzone?

“An old, strategic friend will be making its return later into the season,” Raven Software announced on Jan. 31, with the post accompanied by an image with what looks like a PDS Field Upgrade. The phrasing of “later into the season” implies the PDS will most likely be added in Season Two Reloaded or in a future small patch after the initial Season Two update.

Warzone Pacific season two introduced the PDS Field Upgrade in 2022. Players place the device down, shooting clean air for about 13 seconds before self-destructing. A white ring around the PDS indicates a safe area where players can breathe clean air. Enemy squads can destroy the PDS, so players need to be careful where they place the device. This Field Upgrade will make it easier for players to survive in the gas longer and create chaotic final circles.

When you combine the Irradiated Perk, PDS, and ability to manually equip gas masks, players will have the option to use the gas as a weapon and outlast enemy squads without ever needing to fire a bullet.

