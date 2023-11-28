‘No one likes it’: CoD expert warns Warzone players about upcoming new gas mask feature

Be careful what you wish for?

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to get integrated with Modern Warfare 3 content next week, but some players don’t want all of the changes coming to the battle royale.

Previously only seen during the CoD Next event in October, the new Warzone experience features MW3’s movement, a new map called Urzikstan currently playable in MW3 Zombies, and all of MW3’s new guns as well. Another new feature, however, would be better left behind, according to some.

Gas masks are needed sometimes. Image via Activision

During CoD Next, content creators playing the new Warzone experience saw first-hand the new way gas masks work. Normally auto-equipped and used to survive the gas circle, gas masks now can be manually equipped and removed, but with some serious caveats.

IceManIsaac, a popular content creator and skilled Warzone player, recently called out CharlieIntel in a tweet posting about how gas masks will work, illustrating how it felt in-game at the CoD reveal event earlier this year and hoping it will no longer be in the game.

“Don’t praise this ‘feature,'” Isaac said. “If it’s anything like CoD Next, it’s horribly done. You either walk around with heavy breathing and a goggle outline all map or you have to rummage around your backpack to equip/unequip every single time. Just remove the animation, no one likes it.”

The images of how the gas mask looks in action can be found in Isaac’s Twitter post, and I can see his point. The goggle outline at the bottom of the player’s screen can easily be considered annoying, especially since it’s such a change from how the mechanic has always worked in Warzone.

Warzone’s MW3 integration, movement changes, weapons, gas masks and all will go live next week when season one of the new CoD launches on Dec. 6.