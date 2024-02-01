Warzone season 2 early patch notes: Fortune’s Keep, Ranked Play Resurgence, more

Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone launched with two primary Resurgence environments, but that map pool is about to get a familiar face added in season two.

Recommended Videos

Fortune’s Keep is the star of the show for Warzone season two. The Resurgence map only had a four-month run at the end of CoD Vanguard‘s life cycle, so plenty of players missed the opportunity to dive in and explore the vibrant and unique island.

Raven Software is bringing Fortune’s Keep back for another go, with the added bonus of a dedicated Ranked Play mode for Resurgence. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season and what to expect.

Warzone season 2 early patch notes

Fortune’s Keep will be pivotal in season two. Image via Activision

Season two brings back Fortune’s Keep, but an explosion tore apart the island and altered several POIs. The map is home to several new gameplay features, such as a limited-time contract that challenges squads to eliminate zombies, zombie power-ups, and a new squad wipe tracker.

Additionally, Warzone Ranked Resurgence is slated to launch soon after season two goes live and will exclusively be held on Fortune’s Keep.

Warzone Ranked Resurgence

For the first time in Warzone history, players can play Ranked Play in Resurgence when the mode goes live during the season two launch window. Warzone Ranked Resurgence uses the same system as WZ2’s Ranked Play with a few new tweaks.

The game mode only supports Trios and is exclusive to Fortune’s Keep. Several Shotguns, one-shot snipers, all launchers, snake shots, Dragons Breath, and more are all banned from Ranked Play. Players progress through seven Skill Divisions by earning Skill Rating (SR) before earning a place in the Top 250. Placement, kills, and assists all earn SR, and SR points are increased based on the amount of remaining teams.

Meanwhile, a deployment fee deducts SR at the start of each match, and players also lose SR each time they die during a round. At the end of each season, players get moved back three tiers and earn rewards based on their highest Skill Division.

Fortune’s Keep returns to Warzone

This version of Fortune’s Keep takes place decades after we last saw the map in Warzone Pacific. Activision explained that Konni Group moved underground to conduct experiments in a laboratory, but it went horribly wrong and resulted in an explosion that altered the entire map. Several POIs with broken or damaged buildings look different, but a few new map elements weren’t there before. Fortune’s Keep now has three draw bridges that can manually be controlled by players, and there is a valve in Winery that makes it possible for players to flood the building if they so wish.

The seismic events also led to zombies popping up around the map, and a new limited-time contract challenges squads to stop the outbreak from worsening.

Fortune’s Keep also features the Rogue Signal public event that puts teams against each other in a 90-second objective-based mission. For example, teams will be asked to get the most kills, deal the most damage, or open the most caches, with the winning team earning a random reward, which has a chance of being a Wonder Weapon from Modern Warfare Zombies.

Zombies power-ups

In the spirit of the zombie-themed season, Warzone is adding seven limited-time Zombie Power-Ups. Players can find them by opening caches or eliminating enemies, and the power-ups are marked with the same green glow found on power-ups in MWZ.

Here are all seven zombie power-ups coming to Warzone season 2.

Double Points: 60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers).

60-second duration. Doubles Plunder from ground loot and kills, and score events in Resurgence (that contribute to teammate respawn timers). Full Armor: Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup.

Instant buff. Fully fills your active Armor slots on pickup. Max Ammo: Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup.

Instant buff. Fully fills ammo for all your carried weapons on pickup. Fire Sale: 90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time.

90-second duration. Reduces the price of all shop items for a small duration of time. Looting Spree: 60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item.

60-second duration. Adds bonus items to caches, with a very high chance of a bonus Common item, and a small but significant chance of an additional Legendary item. Zarkour: 60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 25 percent, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage.

60-second duration. Increases movement speed by around 25 percent, with infinite Tactical Sprint and Reloading while Sprinting, and disables Fall Damage. Undead Sight: 45-second duration. Operators or AI enemies within the range of your vision are highlighted red and friendly squadmates are blue. Tracker footsteps are active.

Squad Wipe Streaks

Squad Wipe Streaks is the latest evolution of nuke streaks in Warzone.

Instead of chasing nuke streaks in Warzone season two, content creators, pro players, or high-skill competitors have a new method to showcase their talents. Squad Wipe Streaks tracks the number of back-to-back team eliminations within a set period of time.

After squad wiping the first team, teams have 90 seconds to take out the next team. The cycle will continue if players wipe out a team in the set amount of time. After each streak, a white flare shoots up from the last enemy, showing enemy teams your location for 10 seconds. Squad Wipe Streaks won’t be included in Ranked Play.