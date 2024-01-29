Fortune’s Keep release date announced with Warzone streamers melting a rock

Season Two is set to be a memorable one for Warzone players.

Activision revealed Fortune’s Keeps long-awaited return to Warzone by giving content creators a package with an unusual twist.

Modern Warfare 3’s iteration of Warzone carried over two Resurgence maps from the previous game, Vondel and Ashika Island. Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep were left behind, and some community members feared they would never see either map again.

Fortune’s Keep had a memorable four month run. Image via Activision

CoD Next 2023 in October changed everything, as Raven Software shocked fans and revealed that Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island will be re-introduced to the battle royale in 2024, and now we know the official release date.

Fortune’s Keep coming to Warzone 3 in Season Two

Warzone streamer Majin received a special package from Activision with a Season Two logo. The box only had a block inside, and the streamer was given the odd task of submerging it in water for 15 minutes. When the block dissolved, Majin reached into the water and pulled out a replica of the Fortune’s Keeps Winery POI. The model had a crack down the middle, hinting at a potential change to the location when the map gets added back in Season Two. Four other content creators also got packages with replica POIs.

Fortune’s Keep initially went live in June, 2022. The island-based map featured a bright and vibrant landscape with unique POIs, such as a winery, medieval barracks, and a seaside village. Community members fell in love with the map, but it only had a four-month run, before getting removed when Warzone 2 launched.

Players slammed the decision, but they don’t need to wait much longer before getting a chance to revisit the island.

Based on the Season One battle pass, Season Two will most likely begin on Feb. 7.