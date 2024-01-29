The year of Modern Warfare 3 is in full swing. With two big updates already in the books, more is set to come in season two and beyond.

Recommended Videos

Season one kicked off a new year of Warzone, and Season One Reloaded added Ranked Play to MW3. And now, season two is right around the corner and set to add even more content to the existing offering of Call of Duty in 2024.

And it’s not just MW3 multiplayer that will get content. Nowadays with CoD, there are three separate modes that will continue to get content, including Warzone and MW3 Zombies. So no matter what type of CoD player you are, there’s likely to be something that interests you in each seasonal drop.

Here’s when MW3 season two will begin.

MW3 season two release date

The in-game timer for the season one battle pass ends on Feb. 6, which means MW3 season two will most likely begin on Feb. 7.

Feb. 7 is a Wednesday and CoD seasons have traditionally begun on Wednesdays over the past few years. It stands to reason that MW3’s new season will also begin on the same day of the week, but we should get some official information very soon.

CoD tends to release a blog post highlighting the upcoming season’s content the week before it launches, so an official announcement for season two will likely come out during the week beginning on Jan. 29.

What’s in MW3 season two?

New Zombies content is likely. Image via Activision

Official info about what’s coming in MW3 season two will come in the blog, but given past seasons, we can estimate what will be included.

Season two will include a battle pass, as always, which will come with multiple new weapons. There’s also likely at least two or three new maps coming throughout the season, along with new operators, new cosmetic items like camos and skins, and a whole new set of weekly challenges.

Modern Warfare Zombies is set to get some new content, with a new story act or a new Wonder Weapon being potential additions. Additional missions and other Zombies fun could also be included.

Warzone will likely receive a big update as well. The return of the Fortune’s Keep map for the Resurgence game mode is due in 2024 and could be coming as early as season two.

This article will be updated with more information once the release date of season two becomes official.