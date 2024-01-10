Get ready for a load of content in Modern Warfare 3’s Season One Reloaded update, the midseason patch for Call of Duty’s first season of 2024.
This could arguably end up being the biggest update for MW3 yet, especially considering it includes the addition of Ranked Play for multiplayer. Grinders and sweats everywhere are looking to rank up and grind the ladder, and now’s as good a time as any.
Here’s an early look at what to expect in MW3’s Season One Reloaded patch notes.
MW3 Season One Reloaded early patch notes
CoD’s first big update of 2024 is here. Read on below to see all of the changes and additions in Season One Reloaded for MW3 multiplayer. Stay tuned for information on Warzone and Zombies as well.
Ranked Play launch
Treyarch is back with another iteration of Ranked Play in CoD. MW3’s version offers rewards, skill divisions, and more to play and rank up through each season to prove that you’re a top sweat. Ranked Play will use the same ruleset as the Call of Duty League.
There’s even a full list of Ranked Play rewards in season one. Here’s what you can unlock by playing Ranked Play:
- Win five Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Season 1 Competitor” weapon sticker.
- Win 10 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Pro Issue Gutter Knife” weapon blueprint.
- Win 20 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Script Writer” weapon charm.
- Win 30 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Built Different” large decal.
- Win 40 Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Ranked Play Season 1” loading screen.
- Win 50 Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran” weapon camo.
Weapon balancing
A new weapon balancing pass is set to join the update, looking to further even the playing field between weapons in MW3 multiplayer. Full details on what has changed and on which guns will be available once the patch is ready for download on Jan. 17.
New map
The newest map in MW3 is a new one called Rio, a medium-sized six-vs-six map for multiplayer.
The map features “a central indoor mall surrounded by Main Street, a tram station, a market, a plaza and café, and residential spaces.” Activision says to “use the covered walkway to get above your enemies or take cover near an armored vehicle when fighting on street level.”
New modes
Headquarters, a classic CoD mode, makes its triumphant return. In the mode, players must “secure the Headquarters objective and hold the position as long as possible to accrue points.”
Team Gunfight, a six-vs-six version of the fun mode on classic multiplayer maps, is also joining, along with Infected mode. Expect these modes to rotate in and out of playable rotation frequently throughout the year.
The Boys limited-time mode
A new limited-time mode, The Boys: Supe Siege is a spin on Kill Confirmed where enemy players will drop “Temp V” and give you superpowers. There’s also a full set of challenges and rewards, which can be found below:
- Get one Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode.
- Reward: Calling Card
- Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS.
- Reward: Emblem
- Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762
- Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped, five times.
- Reward: Large Decal
- Get 15 Operator Akimbo eliminations
- Reward: Weapon Charm
- Get seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment.
- Reward: Double XP Token
- Mastery Reward: “The Boys Special” LMG blueprint
- Features “four attachments, equipped with a whopping 150-round drum and incendiary ammunition for aggressive suppressive fire.”
This article will be updated with more information once the full patch notes are live on Jan. 17.