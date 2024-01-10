Get ready for a load of content in Modern Warfare 3’s Season One Reloaded update, the midseason patch for Call of Duty’s first season of 2024.

This could arguably end up being the biggest update for MW3 yet, especially considering it includes the addition of Ranked Play for multiplayer. Grinders and sweats everywhere are looking to rank up and grind the ladder, and now’s as good a time as any.

Here’s an early look at what to expect in MW3’s Season One Reloaded patch notes.

MW3 Season One Reloaded early patch notes

Are you ready for more? Image via Activision

CoD’s first big update of 2024 is here. Read on below to see all of the changes and additions in Season One Reloaded for MW3 multiplayer. Stay tuned for information on Warzone and Zombies as well.

Ranked Play launch

Time to squad up and rank up. Image via Activision

Treyarch is back with another iteration of Ranked Play in CoD. MW3’s version offers rewards, skill divisions, and more to play and rank up through each season to prove that you’re a top sweat. Ranked Play will use the same ruleset as the Call of Duty League.

There’s even a full list of Ranked Play rewards in season one. Here’s what you can unlock by playing Ranked Play:

Win five Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Season 1 Competitor” weapon sticker.

Win 10 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Pro Issue Gutter Knife” weapon blueprint.

Win 20 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Script Writer” weapon charm.

Win 30 Ranked Play matches to earn the “Built Different” large decal.

Win 40 Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Ranked Play Season 1” loading screen.

Win 50 Ranked Play matches to earn the “MWIII Season 1 Ranked Veteran” weapon camo.

Weapon balancing

Some changes abound. Image via Activision

A new weapon balancing pass is set to join the update, looking to further even the playing field between weapons in MW3 multiplayer. Full details on what has changed and on which guns will be available once the patch is ready for download on Jan. 17.

New map

A new battleground. Image via Activision

The newest map in MW3 is a new one called Rio, a medium-sized six-vs-six map for multiplayer.

The map features “a central indoor mall surrounded by Main Street, a tram station, a market, a plaza and café, and residential spaces.” Activision says to “use the covered walkway to get above your enemies or take cover near an armored vehicle when fighting on street level.”

New modes

Form up and roll out. Image via Activision

Headquarters, a classic CoD mode, makes its triumphant return. In the mode, players must “secure the Headquarters objective and hold the position as long as possible to accrue points.”

Team Gunfight, a six-vs-six version of the fun mode on classic multiplayer maps, is also joining, along with Infected mode. Expect these modes to rotate in and out of playable rotation frequently throughout the year.

The Boys limited-time mode

A-Train is here. Image via Activision

A new limited-time mode, The Boys: Supe Siege is a spin on Kill Confirmed where enemy players will drop “Temp V” and give you superpowers. There’s also a full set of challenges and rewards, which can be found below:

Get one Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode. Reward: Calling Card

Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS. Reward: Emblem

Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762 Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip

Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped, five times. Reward: Large Decal

Get 15 Operator Akimbo eliminations Reward: Weapon Charm

Get seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment. Reward: Double XP Token

Mastery Reward: “The Boys Special” LMG blueprint Features “four attachments, equipped with a whopping 150-round drum and incendiary ammunition for aggressive suppressive fire.”

“The Boys Special” LMG blueprint

This article will be updated with more information once the full patch notes are live on Jan. 17.