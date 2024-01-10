All challenges and rewards in The Boys: Supe Siege event in MW3

Compound V for you and for me.

A downright diabolical event is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 very soon—The Boys: Supe Siege.

Starting in Season One Reloaded on Jan. 17, a new limited time event will join MW3 as part of an ongoing collaboration with Prime Video series The Boys. If you’ve ever wanted to be like one of the superheroes from the show and comic book, now’s your chance.

The Boys also appeared in Modern Warfare 2 with crossover skins for Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir. Two more characters are coming to the game in operator bundles, but there’s even more to look forward to with free earnable rewards and the special game mode in MW3 multiplayer.

Here’s everything to know about the MW3 LTM The Boys: Supe Siege.

What is The Boys: Supe Siege in MW3?

The Boys are back in town. Or, in this case, CoD. The crossover from MW2 has returned with new operator skins, A-Train and Firecracker, along with a new limited time mode called Supe Siege.

This mode is a “Supe’d Up version of Kill Confirmed inspired by the hit TV series The Boys” where “fallen operators drop doses of Temp V, giving temporary power boosts like Heat Vision to those who swoop in to collect them.”

MW3 The Boys: Supe Siege challenges and rewards

There are seven total rewards to earn in Supe Siege, with the final one being a special limited time blueprint that can only be unlocked once all six other challenges are completed.

Get one Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode Reward: Calling Card

Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS Reward: Emblem

Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762 Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip

Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped, five times Reward: Large Decal

Get 15 Operator Akimbo eliminations Reward: Weapon Charm

Get seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment Reward: Double XP Token



Complete all of the above challenges for the Mastery reward.

Mastery Reward: “The Boys Special” LMG blueprint Features “four attachments, equipped with a whopping 150-round drum and incendiary ammunition for aggressive suppressive fire.”

“The Boys Special” LMG blueprint

While the event is ongoing, it’s likely that the CoD store will bring back the operator bundles for Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir, so anyone who missed out on them in MW2 can now pick them up to celebrate the show’s fourth season, due to debut later this year.