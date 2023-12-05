How to get The Boys Firecracker operator skin in MW3

Sledgehammer Games has announced a second Call of Duty crossover with The Boys, featuring A-Train and Firecracker as new operator skins in MW3.

CoD has been known to have adventurous crossovers, and Modern Warfare 2 centered a season around The Boys television show. Warzone 2 introduced a limited-time event that added superpowers based on the show to the battle royale. And popular characters from the show like Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir were added as operator bundles.

MW3 dives back into The Boys universe by adding two more operator skins.

MW3 season one starts on Dec. 6.

Here is everything you need to know about the Firecracker operator skin in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get Firecracker in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

Based on previously released licensed bundles, we expect the Firecracker bundle to cost 2,400 CoD points each, which is equivalent to $19.99/£16.79.

When is Firecracker coming to Warzone & MW3?

Firecracker is coming to MW3 in season one reloaded. The mid-season update has no official release date, but it’s likely coming sometime in January.

Who is Firecracker in The Boys?

Firecracker is a character from The Boys, a comic book that has been adapted into a television series on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. In the show and MW3, Firecracker is portrayed by actress Valorie Curry.

New to season four, Firecracker is a show-original character not included in the original comic book series.

Fans may still need to learn who Firecracker is, but that will change when season four airs. “These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for The Boys,” producer Eric Kripke said on Aug. 1. “You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous.”

The Boys season 4 is coming in 2024.

Whats included in Firecracker bundle in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

Here is everything included in the Firecracker operator bundle.