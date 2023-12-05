How to get The Boys A-Train operator skin in MW3 and Warzone

Amazon Prime Video series The Boys is set to collab with Call of Duty again, this time in 2024 with skins of characters like A-Train appearing in MW3 and Warzone.

“The mid-season brings even more content to the store, including the addition of two more characters from the TV series The Boys,” Activision said of the A-Train bundle. “Your favorite returning Supes from The Boys — Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir — are joined by newcomers A-Train and Firecracker!”

A-Train is a member of The Seven, The Boys’ version of the Avengers or Justice League, and he’s not the best person in that universe. But his operator skin in CoD is a different story.

Here’s everything we know about A-Train coming to MW3 as part of The Boys collaboration.

How to get the A-Train skin in MW3 and Warzone

A-Train will arrive in an operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone, just like Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir before him. Collaboration operator bundles are usually available for 2,400 CoD Points.

“Deploy as the fastest man in the world with the ‘A-Train’ operator skin from The Boys,” Activision said of the collaborative skin.

Who is A-Train in MW3 and Warzone?

He’s fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Prime Video

A-Train is a character from The Boys, a comic book that has been adapted into an excellent series on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service. In the show and in the game, A-Train is portrayed by actor Jesse T. Usher.

In The Boys, A-Train is the fastest man alive, albeit with the help of some performance-enhancing drugs that have given him heart issues. Don’t worry, the skin doesn’t come with that.

When is A-Train coming to MW3 and Warzone?

A-Train’s operator bundle will hit the store some time around the mid-season update, which should take place in January 2024.

CoD content updates happen on Wednesdays, so that means the mid-season update could come on Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, or Jan. 31, and the bundle should hit the store some time around those dates.

What’s in the A-Train operator bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Here’s everything the A-Train Tracer Pack bundle includes for 2,400 CoD Points:

“Turbocharged” assault rifle blueprint

“Fast AF” SMG blueprint

“Here Comes the A-Train” animated calling card

“A-Train” weapon sticker

“Turbo Rush Energy Drink” weapon charm

“World’s Fastest Man” animated emblem

“The Boys A-Train” loading screen

“Fastest Man in the World” finishing move

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.