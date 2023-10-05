Here are all of the weapons in Modern Warfare 3

If you like a wide array of weapons, then Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is likely a living fantasy for you.
This is the biggest selection of weapons in Modern Warfare history, according to Sledgehammer Games. And when you factor in that Modern Warfare 2’s guns will be included, it’s easy to believe it.
Here are all of the weapons in MW3, including the ones from MW2 as part of “Carry Forward.”
All weapons in MW3
This is the currently available list of confirmed weapons in MW3 as of the beta. The names and selection of guns are subject to change before the full game launches on Nov. 10, but Sledgehammer confirmed “over 30 new weapons” in MW3.
The weapons also include all Modern Warfare 2 weapons, and they will already be unlocked if you unlocked them in MW2. If not, they can be unlocked in MW3 via in-game challenges.
This list will only grow over time as weapons are added in MW3 seasons, so be prepared to be overwhelmed with choices when it comes to which weapon you throw in your loadout.
Here are all the weapons in MW3 that have been announced and confirmed so far.
All assault rifles in MW3
SVA 545
MTZ-556
MCW
M4 (MW2)
TAQ-56 (MW2)
Kastov 762 (MW2)
Lachmann-556 (MW2)
STB 556 (MW2)
M16 (MW2)
Kastov-74u (MW2)
Kastov 545 (MW2)
M13B (MW2)
Chimera (MW2)
ISO Hemlock (MW2)
Tempus Razorback (MW2)
FR Avancer (MW2)
TR-76 Geist (MW2)
All SMGs in MW3
Rival-9
AMR-9
Striker
VEL 46 (MW2)
MX9 (MW2)
Lachmann Sub (MW2)
Vaznev 9K (MW2)
FSS Hurricane (MW2)
Minibak (MW2)
BAS-P (MW2)
PDSW 528 (MW2)
Fennec 45 (MW2)
ISO 45 (MW2)
ISO 9mm (MW2)
All battle rifles in MW3
MTZ-762
BAS-B
Lachman-762 (MW2)
SO-14 (MW2)
TAQ-V (MW2)
FTAC Recon (MW2)
Cronen Squall (MW2)
All shotguns in MW3
Riveter
Lockwood 680
Lockwood 300 (MW2)
Expedite 12 (MW2)
Bryson 800 (MW2)
Bryson 980 (MW2)
KV Broadside (MW2)
MX Guardian (MW2)
All LMGs in MW3
Holger 26
Pulemyot 762
Sakin MG38 (MW2)
HCR 56 (MW2)
556 Icarus (MW2)
RAAL MG (MW2)
RPK (MW2)
RAPP H (MW2)
All marksman rifles in MW3
MTZ Interceptor
MCW 6.8
EBR-14 (MW2)
SP-R 208 (MW2)
Lockwood MK2 (MW2)
LM-S (MW2)
SA-B 50 (MW2)
TAQ-M (MW2)
Tempus Torrent (MW2)
All sniper rifles in MW3
Longbow
KV Inhibitor
MCPR-300 (MW2)
Victus XMR (MW2)
Signal 50 (MW2)
LA-B 330 (MW2)
SP-X 80 (MW2)
FJX Imperium (MW2)
Carrack .300 (MW2)
This article will be updated as new weapons are announced in MW3.