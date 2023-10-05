Here are all of the weapons in Modern Warfare 3

If you like a wide array of weapons, then Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is likely a living fantasy for you.

This is the biggest selection of weapons in Modern Warfare history, according to Sledgehammer Games. And when you factor in that Modern Warfare 2’s guns will be included, it’s easy to believe it.

Here are all of the weapons in MW3, including the ones from MW2 as part of “Carry Forward.”

All weapons in MW3

This could be you! Image via Activision

This is the currently available list of confirmed weapons in MW3 as of the beta. The names and selection of guns are subject to change before the full game launches on Nov. 10, but Sledgehammer confirmed “over 30 new weapons” in MW3.

The weapons also include all Modern Warfare 2 weapons, and they will already be unlocked if you unlocked them in MW2. If not, they can be unlocked in MW3 via in-game challenges.

This list will only grow over time as weapons are added in MW3 seasons, so be prepared to be overwhelmed with choices when it comes to which weapon you throw in your loadout.

Here are all the weapons in MW3 that have been announced and confirmed so far.

All assault rifles in MW3

SVA 545

MTZ-556

MCW

M4 (MW2)

TAQ-56 (MW2)

Kastov 762 (MW2)

Lachmann-556 (MW2)

STB 556 (MW2)

M16 (MW2)

Kastov-74u (MW2)

Kastov 545 (MW2)

M13B (MW2)

Chimera (MW2)

ISO Hemlock (MW2)

Tempus Razorback (MW2)

FR Avancer (MW2)

TR-76 Geist (MW2)

All SMGs in MW3

Rival-9

AMR-9

Striker

VEL 46 (MW2)

MX9 (MW2)

Lachmann Sub (MW2)

Vaznev 9K (MW2)

FSS Hurricane (MW2)

Minibak (MW2)

BAS-P (MW2)

PDSW 528 (MW2)

Fennec 45 (MW2)

ISO 45 (MW2)

ISO 9mm (MW2)

All battle rifles in MW3

MTZ-762

BAS-B

Lachman-762 (MW2)

SO-14 (MW2)

TAQ-V (MW2)

FTAC Recon (MW2)

Cronen Squall (MW2)

All shotguns in MW3

Riveter

Lockwood 680

Lockwood 300 (MW2)

Expedite 12 (MW2)

Bryson 800 (MW2)

Bryson 980 (MW2)

KV Broadside (MW2)

MX Guardian (MW2)

All LMGs in MW3

Holger 26

Pulemyot 762

Sakin MG38 (MW2)

HCR 56 (MW2)

556 Icarus (MW2)

RAAL MG (MW2)

RPK (MW2)

RAPP H (MW2)

All marksman rifles in MW3

MTZ Interceptor

MCW 6.8

EBR-14 (MW2)

SP-R 208 (MW2)

Lockwood MK2 (MW2)

LM-S (MW2)

SA-B 50 (MW2)

TAQ-M (MW2)

Tempus Torrent (MW2)

All sniper rifles in MW3

Longbow

KV Inhibitor

MCPR-300 (MW2)

Victus XMR (MW2)

Signal 50 (MW2)

LA-B 330 (MW2)

SP-X 80 (MW2)

FJX Imperium (MW2)

Carrack .300 (MW2)

This article will be updated as new weapons are announced in MW3.

About the author